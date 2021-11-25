New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee Investigative Report on Cuomo Released to Public

A shot of Grand Central Station in New York, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The New York State Assembly recently made public their Judiciary Committee’s report on former governor Andrew Cuomo. The report, initially began in March 2021 and completed by lawyers from Davis, Polk, & Wardwell, LLP, concerns several allegations made against former New York state governor Andrew Cuomo in the wake of his sexual harassment scandal.

“This has been a profoundly sad chapter in New York’s history,” New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie remarked of the report’s release. “I commend Chairman Charles Lavine, the members of the Judiciary Committee and the team at Davis Polk for their hard work and diligence in completing this investigation. I also want to acknowledge everyone who participated in all of the investigations for their cooperation, particularly the brave women who stepped forward. As we have throughout this process, we will continue to cooperate with all relevant investigative bodies to provide them with the evidence we have uncovered.”

Of the many sordid details in the report, the instances of sexual harassment were just one of many conclusions reached. In addition to multiple alleged reports of sexual harassment, sexual misconduct, and the creation of a hostile work environment by Cuomo, the report also notes that the former governor was not fully transparent about the total number of nursing home residents that died from COVID-19 and that he reportedly used state resources and property to fund the writing process for a book for personal profit.

“This has been an historic undertaking and one that the members of the Judiciary Committee took on with extreme diligence and thoughtfulness,” said Lavine of the report’s release. “I would like to thank all the members of the committee as well our counsel at Davis Polk for their hard work. The former governor’s conduct – as shown in this report – is extremely disturbing and is indicative of someone who is not fit for office. I hope this report helps New Yorkers further understand the seriousness of the allegations that have been made and serves to guide us to a more ethical and responsible government. New Yorkers deserve no less.”

In total, the investigation included over two hundred interviews, as well as the analyzation of hundreds of thousands of documents, including emails, recordings, and texts. A copy of the full report can be read here.