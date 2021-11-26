Flaco Taco Comes to Town

The front entrance of Flaco Taco restaurant in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

A new face along North Buffalo Street in downtown Orchard Park, New York is making waves and filling stomachs. Boasting over twenty house salsas in an intimate dining setting, Flaco Taco brings exotic flavor combinations and savory dishes of all kinds to Western New Yorkers.

Open from Tuesday thru Saturday from four to nine in the evening, with lunch only available on Wednesdays from eleven-thirty in the morning to two in the afternoon, Flaco Taco’s time exclusivity makes getting dinner there a planned experience no matter how one goes about it.

The ambience inside the restaurant is warm and welcoming, with the front counter a few steps from the entrance, next to a cooler with the daily beverages available to accompany one’s meal. Imported Mexican beer can be found there alongside canned cocktails, an endless variety of sodas, and many specialty fruit beverages.

The tinga bowl from Flaco Taco. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Main course options are threefold at Flaco Taco, consisting of bowls, tacos, or three specialty tortas. Bowls and tacos come in six varieties: picadillo – ground beef with onion, potato, and pico de gallo, tinga – chicken with chipotle adobo and salsa verde, baja – fried fish with house Yucatan salsa and chipotle lime yogurt, carnitas – pork with charred pineapple salsa, carne asada – skirt steak with fermented agave salsa, or jack fruit – barbacoa with vegan BBQ and pumpkin seed salsa.

Tortas include the choripo dog, a chorizo-style hot dog with tomato, pickled onion relish, and chimichurri, the el sandwich with pork carnitas, refried beans, avocado, pickled red onion, and chili arbol tomato sauce, and the quesabirria – a chicken or refried beans-based quesadilla with cheeses, consomme, and onion.

The carnitas bowl from Flaco Taco. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

All bowls come with rice and beans by default and additional ingredients coming in at a buck fifty a pop. Tacos and tortas get no side, though sides including charro beans, Mexican rice, and refried beans are available for extra, a common theme at Flaco Taco.

Starters and dips are all certainly delicious and one can taste the quality but are very much hit or miss pricewise. Some specialty items like the ceviche are harder to find in Western New York and worth the cost, but others like guacamole with an eight-dollar price tag for one bowl, not so much. Stick with a taco or bowl if one is aiming to be thrifty, they are quite filling all their own, and one will leave Flaco Taco a happier amigo for it.