Hochul Okays Deployment of EV Make-Ready Program

A shot of a full parking lot at Buff State college in Buffalo, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

As climate change continues to affect New Yorkers everywhere, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that utility companies may now fully implement "EV Make-Ready," New York state’s electric vehicle infrastructure program. The end goal of the implementation will make fifty thousand new public and commercial Level 2 electric car-charging ports - capable of charging a vehicle twice as fast as a typical outlet – available across the state by 2025.

"New York leads the nation in clean energy innovation to combat climate change and bring environmental justice to impacted communities, and today's decision brings us one step closer to a greener, emission-free future," Hochul stated of the program. "The EV Make-Ready program is designed to help electrify our transportation sector and support our mandate that all new passenger cars and trucks sold in the state by 2035 be zero-emission, while making sure all New Yorkers benefit from cleaner air and the creation of new, well-paying jobs."

The EV Make-Ready program will also provide funding for 1,500 public DC (direct current) fast charger ports, increasing the number of publicly available chargers in New York state more than tenfold by the end of its implementation.

"The EV Make-Ready program establishes the infrastructure for public charging ports which makes meeting our goals of a greener, emission-free future in our transportation sector more practical,” remarked Chair of the Transportation Committee and New York State Assemblymember William Magnarelli. “If there's one thing I got out of public hearings on electric vehicles is that we will not succeed with the public until we address the range anxiety that people have with respect to electric vehicles. This program is spot on and attempts to address it. I commend the governor for advancing this issue."

With the transportation sector responsible for some of the largest contributions to greenhouse gas pollution in New York state, cleaner energy sources and electronic transportation will see not only $2.6 billion in consumer benefits over time, but also propel the state even faster towards its rigorous clean energy goals.

"Today's announcement demonstrates New York State's steadfast commitment to leading the nation in the electrification of the transportation sector, which accounts for nearly a third of our statewide greenhouse gas emissions,” Chair of the Assembly Committee on Energy and New York State Assemblymember Michael Cusick noted of the program. “The EV Make-Ready Program is critical to building out our electric vehicle charging infrastructure and ensuring that we are prepared for the transition to an electric transportation sector."

Though exact locations for the stations are still being discussed, an estimated $206 million of public funding for the program is set aside to directly benefit disadvantaged communities.

"We must rapidly electrify our transportation system in order to achieve a carbon-neutral economy,” said Public Service Commission Chair Rory M. Christian of the program. “New York's clean energy initiatives and the investments planned for the years ahead will ensure that the infrastructure needed to meet our greenhouse reduction targets is in place."