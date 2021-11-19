Baskets of Fun for Everyone at Creek Ratz

A shot of the sign and front entrance of Creek Ratz in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

When hitting the beach, there is nothing like a basket of fried finger foods or seafood for lunch to really hit the spot and energize one for the day ahead. In addition to offering up some amazing burgers, sandwiches, and a standout raw bar, Creek Ratz in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, does the Southern basket like no other.

Combination baskets are the homerun plate to try at Creek Ratz, offering a hearty amount of food no matter how one chooses their seafood, poultry, or even the twelve-ounce ribeye that found its way to the inviting “basketz & platez” portion of the menu.

The trio basket comes with flounder, oysters, and shrimp, a high standard seafood sampler that one expects of a beach shore restaurant along the coast. For a dollar more, one can lose the oysters, but gain seared flounder and shrimp atop a fresh salsa medley of cilantro-honey, pineapple, peppers, onions, and lime for an island getaway in one’s mouth.

The standout baskets with only one item are many, like the blackened mahi, fried oysters, or fresh local shrimp, as well as the shrimp and grits, though they do not come with a side other than the hushpuppies. The crab cakes basket comes with two well-prepared cakes, grilled or fried, but a personal favorite is the fish basket which comes fileted with lemon and rich house tartar sauce.

The “basketz & platez” menu indeed has pretty much every fried goodie and Southern classic one can ask for all in one place and served with hushpuppies and choice of one other side. When it comes to sides, the French fries and tater tots are excellent options, crispy end over end, while the coleslaw and side salad hold their own too. Sweet potato fries are a dollar extra, but well worth it for that sweet and savory wholesomeness.