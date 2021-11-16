Arcade, NY

The Hometown Hits of Main Street Grille

J.M. Lesinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mKhgG_0cspCadY00
The front entrance of Main Street Grille in Arcade, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The downtown diner is one of America’s iconic eateries and there is no shortage of these magnificent establishments in Western New York. Taking hometown dinner and lunch items to creative new places with subtle touches, Main Street Grille in Arcade, New York is one of those diners one simply cannot forget.

The burgers and chicken section of the menu is a personal favorite touch. Allowing either a grilled chicken breast or eight-ounce burger for the sandwich, the two protein options on this portion of the menu are interchangeable for each sandwich. This little innovation is such a cool feature, as many sandwiches could very easily swap protein for a different taste experience, and as such should not cost any extra like the selections in this section.

The classic Main Street comes with lettuce, tomato, and onion for the staple flagship diner sandwich, while the mushroom Swiss features the same with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese for another American classic. The mac n’ cheese features the iconic noodle dish with choice of cheese for a dairy lover’s dream, then of course the black n’ bleu offers a Cajun twist with sliced bleu cheese, onion strings, and the Main Street’s veggie options.

Build your own and beyond meat options are available for any burgers and chicken menu items too. The one on the menu to try for certain is the Malibu, which features marinated portabella mushrooms, sauteed peppers and onions, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese for a savory creation through and through.

The Buffalo classic dish, beef on weck, comes in several varieties at Main Street Grille. The beef on weck comes in small, regular, and beefy sandwich options, or in the hot roast beef sandwich, smothered in gravy with fries on the side. The weck and chick offers up a personal favorite beef on weck and five chicken wings combo that simply cannot be beat too.

The buffalo chicken wrap is packed full of chicken fingers in medium sauce, then accented with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese for a spin on the Buffalo classic. The bacon chicken ranch wrap is a similar must-try item, featuring grilled chicken over the fried variety, and bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch to top it all off.

Dinners consist primarily of sirloin steak or chicken with choice of two sides for the majority of menu items. Like the sandwiches of the same names, the Malibu, mushroom Swiss, and black n’ bleu dinners come with the same toppings. On Fridays, the usual fish specials are present with broiled, lemon pepper, or Cajun flavor options, and haddock as the main fish used in all plates. The beer battered fish fry is superb, as are the fish fingers, fish sandwich, and parmesan crusted haddock.

Appetizers at the Main Street Grille have a creative touch that elevates them above the standard diner starters. The firecracker pizza logs come tossed in choice of medium or hot sauce, to add a kick to the staple starter, while the onion petals come with a spicy house sauce on the side. The little things, especially when it involves sauce, are always worth noting.

Wings are done right on the appetizer menu too, available in mild, medium, hot, BBQ, spicy BBQ, and honey gold sauce options. The chicken fingers come the same way with celery and bleu cheese on the side, but no French fries accompaniment. Fries and sweet potato fries are solid starters to go with too, loaded fries offer a bulk of goodies like bacon and jalapenos, but the starter to try for sure is the deep fried cheese curds. Fried up to perfection, the cheese curds are a delightful pop of flavor in each bite.

Professional journalist for over five years, covering topics all up and down both coasts of the United States, including arts, music, food, politics, and culture. I have a B.A. in English from SUNY Fredonia with minors in Psychology and Creative Writing, as well as an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from California State University, Fresno.

