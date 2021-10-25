New $76 Million Housing and Market Development to be Built in Buffalo

A shot of the Skyway from just outside Canalside in downtown Buffalo, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Downtown Buffalo, New York is booming and one new housing development going up promises to be a two in one market and apartment complex. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently revealed the new $76 million development, to be known as 201 Ellicott, in Buffalo's Central Business District.

"Creating and securing affordable housing is a cornerstone of building thriving communities and my administration is committed to making the investments necessary to make those efforts a reality," Hochul remarked of the development. "This project, which will create hundreds of affordable units in the heart of Buffalo's central business district, is the latest example of this work and represents a major step forward in achieving a flourishing Buffalo."

201 Ellicott will feature approximately one hundred and thirty-one single bedroom units and seventy double bedroom units totaling two hundred and one new affordable apartments. Additionally, forty-four of those apartments will be made affordable to households earning up to eighty percent of the Area Median Income (AMI), while most others will also be available to those earning below sixty percent AMI. Belmont Housing is currently coordinating leasing activities for the site.

"The project at 201 Ellicott will bring needed affordable housing and fresh food options to Buffalo's downtown core, replacing an unused parking lot with an investment that brings people together and creates community,” stated Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “This is a good example of Buffalo's continuing transformation and will be a welcome addition to the central business district."

Outdoor amenities will include an on-site Reddy Bike station alongside a newly furnished recreational space. Indoors, amenities will include a gym, bicycle storage area with a bicycle repair station, a community room with a kitchenette, an on-site transit shelter, and a laundromat on each floor.

"The construction completion of a $76 million mixed-use housing development and fresh food market in Buffalo's Central Business District serves as a shining example of great use of state resources to help revitalize our community by providing affordable housing to residents,” said New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes of the project. “I applaud New York State Homes and Community Renewal, Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation and all the other community stakeholder whose leadership contributed to making this project a reality."

The market at 201 Ellicott will offer prepared foods in a café, affordable fresh food, catering options, wholesale, and a wide array of seasonal items. The developer behind the entirety of 201 Ellicott is Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation.

"This project is a testament to the vision and determination of all involved,” President & CEO of Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation, Paul Ciminelli, commented. “We have collectively transformed what was once a surface parking lot, into a vibrant and connected destination within the Downtown core. Housing, food, commerce, and mobility, all come together right here at 201 Ellicott, providing an important milestone in the ongoing work to grow our city."

Originally deemed a brownfield in 2015, clean-up for the site was mandated through New York state's Brownfield Cleanup Program. Approximately $12 million in equity awarded from Brownfield tax credits was given to the project by The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

"New York's Brownfield Cleanup Program is advancing the rebirth of communities across the state by returning hundreds of underutilized properties back to productive use, creating new housing and employment opportunities,” mentioned New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos. “The 201 Ellicott Street Apartments project, built on a former brownfield in Buffalo's Central Business District, is successfully delivering new affordable apartments to the neighborhood, along with convenient access to fresh food from the brand-new Braymiller Market. DEC is proud to have played a role on this transformative project, which will energize the local economy and improve quality of life for this community."

Other financing from New York state for 201 Ellicott includes $10.5 million in permanent tax-exempt bonds, $21.8 million in low-income housing equity, $19.1 million in a subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal, as well as $5.5 million in financing from Homes and Community Renewal (HCR).

"Buffalo's Central Business District is markedly improved by the addition of the 201 Ellicott,” HCR Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said of the project. “The $76 million, 201-apartment development moves us closer to the state's carbon reduction goals by replacing a surface parking lot with a transit-oriented development and incorporating a fresh food market that provides easy access to groceries. When our downtowns become places where people can comfortably live, walk or bike to work, the local economy is lifted, and the environment is improved."