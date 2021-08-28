Los Angeles, CA

The Iconic Offerings of Pink’s Hot Dogs

A shot of the wall graphic at Pink's in Los Angeles, California.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

When it comes to time-honored American classics, the hot dog is one of the most renowned and beloved. Situated in Melrose and just south of Hollywood in Los Angeles, California is the legendary Pink’s Hot Dogs, one of the nation’s most beloved institutions when it comes to everything dog. For fans of franks and celebrities alike, there is just a little bit of everything to try at Pink’s.

For fans of chili, the special mix of meat souped up at Pink’s is one of the best anywhere. The classic chili dog comes with mustard, chili, and onions, while the nine-inch stretch chili dog and chili cheese dog offer up two other interpretations of the flagship dog. The nacho cheese chili dog features mustard, chili, nacho cheese, and onions, while the bacon chili cheese dog comes with the same, as well as three strips of bacon and tomatoes too.

One of the more unique offerings at Pink’s is the burrito dog, which takes many forms, but at the core of each is simply a tortilla wrapped around the hot dog of choice. The texture of both the tortilla and dog together is quite similar to a bun and seems to add to the appeal of the “snap” of the hot dog quite nicely.

The Bacon Burrito dog features two hot dogs, cheddar, three slices of bacon, chili, and onions for a good starter burrito dog, while the Poli Bacon Burrito dog comes with a mild or spicy Polish dog, cheddar, three slices of bacon, chili, and onions for fans of heat. There is also the Pastrami Burrito dog with two hot dogs, grilled pastrami, Swiss cheese, chili, and onions, or the Three Dog Night featuring the same tortilla wrapped around a whopping three dogs, cheddar, three slices of bacon, chili, and onions for the adventurous type.

The Guadalajara dog features relish, onions, tomatoes, and sour cream, while the El Cucuy dog comes with a twelve-inch jalapeno dog, mayo, mustard, ketchup, grilled onions, jalapenos, and bacon for two other Latin-cuisine-inspired hot dogs. The Tamale Sundae comes with chili, shredded cheese mix, onions, and sour cream,

The Chicago Polish dog comes mild or spicy with mustard, relish, onions, tomatoes, and lettuce, while the original Polish dog comes mild or spicy with mustard, onions, and chili for two Polish options. The other Polish dog, the Polish Pastrami dog, features a unique Swiss cheese dog, pastrami, and mustard.

Though the restaurant’s locale is Los Angeles, New York style dogs are in the house. The nine-inch Pastrami Reuben dog features pastrami, mustard, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut, while the New York dog simply comes with sweet and saucy onions. Another unique New York dog, the Rosie O’Donnell Long Island dog, features a stretch dog, mustard, onions, chili, and sauerkraut, while the pastrami keeps coming with the Brooklyn Pastrami dog, featuring mustard, pastrami, and Swiss cheese.

The Mushroom Swiss Cheese dog, as the name already implies, comes with grilled mushrooms, mayo, and Swiss cheese, while the Giant Twelve Inch Jalapeno dog comes with the jumbo jalapeno dog, mustard, chili, and onions. The Mayor’s dog features the same jumbo jalapeno dog with tomatoes, chili, guacamole, grilled onions, and lettuce, while the Philly Cheesesteak dog comes with grilled steak and peppers, American and Swiss cheeses, and onions on a nine-inch stretch dog.

Pink’s does a mean turkey dog, which comes with mustard and relish by default, with an option to add chili for a buck ten. The La La Land dog features a nine-inch stretch dog with guacamole, chopped tomatoes, bacon bits, and sour cream, while the LA Street dog comes with a nine-inch stretch dog, three strips of bacon, sauteed peppers, onion, mayo, ketchup, and jalapenos.

Being Hollywood-adjacent, the celebrity named hot dogs are in abundance, adding to the sheer variety of options at Pink’s. The Martha Stewart dog features a nine-inch stretch dog, relish, onions, bacon, chopped tomatoes, sauerkraut, and sour cream, while the Huell Howser comes with two hot dogs in one bun, mustard, chili, cheese, and onions.

For all the metalheads, the Ozzy Spicy dog comes with a spicy Polish dog, nacho and American cheeses, grilled onions, guacamole, and chopped tomatoes, while the foodies will enjoy the Emeril Legasse Bam dog, featuring a nine-inch stretch dog, mustard, onions, cheese, jalapeno, bacon, and coleslaw.

Fans of the shire will love the Lord of the Rings dog with a nine-inch stretch dog, BBQ sauce, and onion rings. The Gustavo Dudamel dog features a nine-inch stretch dog with guacamole, American and Swiss cheeses, grilled veggies, jalapenos, and tortilla chips, while the Giada De Laurentiis dog comes with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, chopped tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese over the same nine-inch stretch dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42cWNR_0bf1EmV500
The Lord of the Rings dog, cheese fries, the Guadalajara dog, and the LA street dog from Pink's.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The Brando dog features a nine-inch stretch dog with mustard, onions, chili, and shredded cheddar cheese, while the El Mandril dog comes with a twelve-inch jalapeno dog, grilled onions, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, and bacon. The Carl Reiner dog features a nine-inch stretch dog with simply mustard and sauerkraut, while the Patt Morrison Beyond Veggie dog offers a beyond burger option with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and melted mozzarella.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame Dog features a nine-inch stretch dog topped with coleslaw, or chopped tomatoes for the same price, while the Mulholland Drive dog comes with a nine-inch stretch dog, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, nacho cheese, and bacon for two LA-centric offerings. Likewise, the Planet Hollywood dog features a Polish sausage, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bacon, and nacho cheese.

There are a number of delectable Los Angeles sports-themed dogs at Pink’s too. The LAFC dog features a nine-inch stretch dog topped with grilled steak, coleslaw, and BBQ sauce, while the LA Chargers dog comes with two nine-inch stretch dogs, mustard, chili, nacho cheese, French fries, and a side of onion rings.

Pink’s also does burgers, for those more in the mood for a patty. The classic chili burger comes with mustard, onions, tomato, mayo, and of course the mouth-watering chili, while the chili cheeseburger and bacon chili cheeseburger are always solid too. All three chili burgers are also available in doubles as well.

The double pastrami Swiss cheeseburger is a beautiful creation, featuring lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and thousand island dressing alongside the namesake ingredients. Likewise, the “JAWS” is also simply known as “The BIG one,” featuring a Polish hot dog, cheeseburger, chili, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.

The Magic Mushroom burger is another one to look out for too, featuring grilled mushrooms, two burgers, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and thousand island dressing. Pink’s also does a turkey burger and double turkey burger for the health-conscious eater, which both come with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and thousand island dressing.

Sides at Pink’s include the usual fries and onion rings, as well as a few creative spins on the classic appetizers, but the big deal when it comes to sides is the price of extra cups. Side cups of veggies like tomatoes and sauerkraut come in at just under a buck, making them not just an insanely good value for an extra shot of one’s favorite side, but an insanely good value for ANY Los Angeles restaurant no matter how one slices it. Even big value items like three slices of bacon is available for a mere two bucks, or the most wondrous of all the deli meats, pastrami, for three-seventy-five.

For fans of French fry creations, the chili fries and nacho cheese chili fries are always a solid choice, while the fries with bacon bits and choice of nacho cheese of ranch dressing allows for a customizable option. The Holee Molee fries feature nacho cheese and guacamole, while the Steak-A-Molee fries come with grilled steak, nacho cheese, and guacamole for a little over two bucks more. The must-try though is the Pastrami, Bacon, and Nacho Cheese fries.

I have a B.A. in English from SUNY Fredonia with minors in Psychology and Creative Writing, as well as an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from California State University, Fresno.

