Cincinnati, OH

Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022

J Ledford Money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r1gIM_0h0qg3CN00
Photo by Matthew Kalapuch on Unsplash

Yes! That is correct.

Kid Rock is coming to Cincinnati, OH.

August 17, 2022.

Top performers include:

- Kid Rock

- Foreigner

- Trey Lewis

This is a can't-miss event for any rock lover. Tickets are on sale now, so mark your calendars and get ready to rock out! This event in the middle of August is going to be massive, so many are going to see the rock legend himself!

Kid Rock - is an American singer, songwriter, rapper, and record producer. His 1998 album, Devil Without a Cause, sold 13 million copies worldwide and made him one of the most popular performers of the 1990s. He is known for his songs "Bawitdaba," "Cowboy," and "Picture."

Foreigner - is a British-American rock band, originally formed in New York City in 1976 by veteran English musician Mick Jones and fellow Briton and ex-King Crimson member Ian McDonald, along with American vocalist Lou Gramm. Jones came up with the band's name as he, McDonald, and Dennis Elliott were British, while Gramm, Al Greenwood, and Ed Gagliardi were American.

Trey Lewis - is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. He is best known for his role as Sebastian Smythe on the Fox musical comedy-drama television series Glee. Lewis has also appeared in episodes of What I Like About You, Without a Trace, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Castle, and Hot in Cleveland.

This is going to be an incredible show and one for the ages. Be sure to get your tickets soon before they sell out.

Located at: Riverbend Music Center

Get your Tickets: Ticket Master

Hope we see you at the concert!

Thanks for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Cincinnati# River Bend# Concert# Kid Rock# FOREIGNER

Comments / 2

Published by

High Five Success - I write on business, entrepreneurship, startups, breaking news in all and always writing head lines for news break.

Erlanger, KY
270 followers

More from J Ledford Money

Cincinnati, OH

OneRepublic Coming to Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH on July 31, 2022: Don't Miss This Pop-Rock Band

OneRepublic is coming to Cincinnati, OH on July 31, 2022! If you are into pop-rock music, then this is a concert you don't want to miss. OneRepublic has some amazing hits that continue to be listened to today. This band is sure to put on an amazing show at Riverbend Music Center. Get your tickets now before they sell out!

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Outlaw Music Festival Coming to Cincinnati, OH. July 30, 2022

Yes! You heard correctly. OUTLAW Music festival is coming to Cincinnati, OH. This is a can't-miss event for any music lover. Tickets are on sale now, so mark your calendars and get ready to rock out! This event at the end of July is going to be massive, so many are going to see the big man himself!

Read full story
2 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Tears for Fears Comes to Cincinnati: The Tipping Point World Tour

If you're a fan of classic alternative rock, then you won't want to miss next weekend's show in Cincinnati. Tears for Fears is coming to town, and they're bringing their "Tipping Point World Tour" with them! The tour is in support of the band's latest album, which was released earlier this year. This will be your chance to see Tears for Fears live and in person!

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Ice Cream: Over 50 Family-Owned Stores with the Best Ice Cream in Cincinnati from a Foodie's Perspective

One of the best Ice creams in Cincinnati and to some of the country, if you have never had this, it's time to go try it. They started over 150 years ago and now have over 50 family-owned stores.

Read full story
1 comments
Cincinnati, OH

5 of the Oldest Buildings in Cincinnati That Are Still Standing: What to See and How They're Used

There are many beautiful and interesting buildings in Cincinnati, but some of them are a little older than others. In this article, we will take a look at 5 of the oldest buildings in Cincinnati that are still standing!

Read full story
5 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Ohio's Zoo and Botanical Garden: One of the Best in America

Cincinnati Ohio's Zoo and Botanical Garden is one of the best zoos in America. It has been ranked number 1 in several polls in the last several years and continues to be a destination for over 1.5 million visits per year. Cincinnati's zoo is home to over 4,000 animals from 500 different species! In addition to the animals, the botanical garden features beautiful gardens with diverse plant life from all over the world. If you are looking for an amazing zoo and botanical garden experience, Cincinnati Ohio is the place to be!

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Founded in 1788: Cincinnati, Ohio's History and What Led to Its Establishment

Cincinnati, Ohio was founded in 1788 by a man named John Cleves Symmes. He purchased 700 acres of land along the Ohio River and decided to name the city Cincinnati after the Society of the Cincinnati, an organization he belonged to. At the time, Cincinnati was known for being a major transportation hub. The city's location at the confluence of three rivers (the Ohio, Licking, and Kentucky) made it a popular spot for travelers and traders.

Read full story
4 comments
Cincinnati, OH

5 Cincinnati Gems: Hidden Restaurants with Stellar Ratings

There are 5 restaurants in Cincinnati that not many people know about. But, they have some of the best food in town! I recently stumbled upon them and was blown away by their stellar ratings. If you're looking for a unique dining experience, then you need to check out these 5 hidden gems of Cincinnati!

Read full story
6 comments
Ohio State

The 3 Best Places to Eat in Kenwood, Ohio: A Foodie's Perspective

There are so many places to eat in Kenwood, Ohio. It can be hard to decide where to go. That's why I've put together a list of the 3 best places to eat in Kenwood, Ohio from a foodie's perspective. These restaurants never fail to satisfy my cravings!

Read full story
1 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Join the Cincinnati Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl on March 19th!

Do you want to join the St. Patrick's Day Crawl in Cincinnati on March 19th? This is a tour that travels across America and holds events in different cities. It will start at one bar in the city and crawl(walk) to another one. The fifth annual Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl is being held on Saturday, March 19th downtown Cincinnati. If you're looking for a St Patty's Day party, this is the event for you!

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

The Top 5 Restaurants in Cincinnati: A Foodie's Perspective

If you are looking for a great dining experience, look no further than Cincinnati. This city is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. Whether you are a foodie or not, you will find something to love in Cincinnati.

Read full story
3 comments

Amazon 20 for 1 Stock Split: What You Need to Know

Amazon has announced a 20 for 1 stock split and many people are wondering what this means for Amazon shareholders. This is a major event, and it's important to understand the implications before Amazon's stock begins trading at split prices on June 6th.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

A Celebration of International Women's Day in Cincinnati

This international Women's Day, Cincinnati Zoo is celebrated in a big way! They are celebrating all the women of conservation that help out with the Zoo, they posted a blog post of all of their women that take care of the animals that my kids love to see.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati: A Good Place to Start a Business and Raise a Family?

Cincinnati is a great place to start a business. The city has a low crime rate in some great areas and it is growing rapidly. There are many resources available for businesses in Cincinnati, and the cost of living is relatively low. Cincinnati is also a great place to raise a family. The city has excellent schools and plenty of activities for children.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy