Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022

Kid Rock is coming to Cincinnati, OH.

August 17, 2022.

Top performers include:

- Kid Rock

- Foreigner

- Trey Lewis

This is a can't-miss event for any rock lover. Tickets are on sale now, so mark your calendars and get ready to rock out! This event in the middle of August is going to be massive, so many are going to see the rock legend himself!

Kid Rock - is an American singer, songwriter, rapper, and record producer. His 1998 album, Devil Without a Cause, sold 13 million copies worldwide and made him one of the most popular performers of the 1990s. He is known for his songs "Bawitdaba," "Cowboy," and "Picture."

Foreigner - is a British-American rock band, originally formed in New York City in 1976 by veteran English musician Mick Jones and fellow Briton and ex-King Crimson member Ian McDonald, along with American vocalist Lou Gramm. Jones came up with the band's name as he, McDonald, and Dennis Elliott were British, while Gramm, Al Greenwood, and Ed Gagliardi were American.

Trey Lewis - is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. He is best known for his role as Sebastian Smythe on the Fox musical comedy-drama television series Glee. Lewis has also appeared in episodes of What I Like About You, Without a Trace, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Castle, and Hot in Cleveland.

This is going to be an incredible show and one for the ages. Be sure to get your tickets soon before they sell out.

Located at: Riverbend Music Center

Get your Tickets: Ticket Master

Hope we see you at the concert!

Thanks for reading.