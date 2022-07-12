OneRepublic Coming to Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH on July 31, 2022: Don't Miss This Pop-Rock Band

OneRepublic is coming to Cincinnati, OH on July 31, 2022! If you are into pop-rock music, then this is a concert you don't want to miss. OneRepublic has some amazing hits that continue to be listened to today. This band is sure to put on an amazing show at Riverbend Music Center. Get your tickets now before they sell out!

Who is OneRepublic?

OneRepublic is an American pop rock band that was formed in Colorado Springs, Colorado in 2002. The band consists of lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarist Zach Filkins, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, drummer Eddie Fisher, and keyboardist Drew Brown.

OneRepublic has released five studio albums: "Dreaming Out Loud" (2007), "Waking Up" (2009), "Native" (2013), "Oh My My" (2016), and "Human" (2021). The newest album is "One Night in Malibu" (2022). The band's hit singles include "Apologize", "Stop and Stare", "Counting Stars", and "Rescue Me".

Who are they touring with?

Needtobreathe and OneRepublic will be touring together for the "Never-Ending Summer Tour" (2022).

Who is Needtobreathe?

Needtobreathe is an American Christian rock band from Seneca, South Carolina. The band consists of brothers Bear Rinehart (lead vocals, guitar, piano) and Bo Rinehart (guitar, background vocals), Josh Lovelace (bass guitar, keyboard, piano, background vocals), and Joe Stillwell (drums).

Needtobreathe has released 10 studio albums. The band's hit singles include "Washed by the Water", "Something Beautiful", "Multiplied", and "Brother".

Time, date, and location?

What Time? 7:00 PM

Date: Sunday, July 31, 2022

Location: Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

Tickets can be found at Ticket Master .

If you want to see OneRepublic live in concert, then get your tickets now before they sell out! OneRepublic is sure to put on an amazing show that you won't want to miss. Cincinnati, OH is the perfect place to see this pop-rock band live in concert.

Get your tickets now and enjoy an amazing summer night out!