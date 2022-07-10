Outlaw Music Festival Coming to Cincinnati, OH. July 30, 2022

Yes! You heard correctly.

OUTLAW Music festival is coming to Cincinnati, OH.

July 30th, 2022.

Top performers include:

- Willie Nelson

- ZZ Top

- Gov't Mule

- Larkin Poe

- Particle Kid

This is a can't-miss event for any music lover. Tickets are on sale now, so mark your calendars and get ready to rock out! This event at the end of July is going to be massive, so many are going to see the big man himself!

Willie Nelson - is a country icon and a true outlaw. He has been making music for over 60 years and is still going strong. If you're a fan of country music, then you definitely need to check this festival out.

ZZ Top is another great headliner for the event. They are a classic rock band that has been around for decades. They are sure to put on a great show and get the crowd going.

Gov't Mule is a hard rock band that always puts on an exciting live show. They are sure to get the crowd pumped up and ready to rock out.

Larkin Poe is a southern rock band that is sure to get your toes tapping. They have a great sound and are sure to put on a great show.

Particle Kid is a psychedelic rock band that will take you on a journey. They are sure to leave you feeling enlightened and ready to rock.

Located at: Riverbend Music Center

Get your Tickets: Ticket Master

Hope we see you at the concert of a lifetime!

Thanks for reading.