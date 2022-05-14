Tears for Fears Comes to Cincinnati: The Tipping Point World Tour

If you're a fan of classic alternative rock, then you won't want to miss next weekend's show in Cincinnati. Tears for Fears is coming to town, and they're bringing their "Tipping Point World Tour" with them! The tour is in support of the band's latest album, which was released earlier this year. This will be your chance to see Tears for Fears live and in person!

A little history

Tears for Fears: the band was formed in 1981 by Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith. They released their debut album, "The Hurting", in 1983. The album was a huge success, reaching number one on the UK charts. It featured the hit single, "Mad World".

Tears for Fears' second album, "Songs from the Big Chair", was released in 1985. The album was even more successful than their debut, reaching number one on the US Billboard 200 chart. It featured the hit singles, "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" and "Head Over Heels".

Since then, Tears for Fears has released five more albums. Their most recent album before 2022, "Rule the World: The Greatest Hits", was released in 2017. It features all of the band's greatest hits, including "Mad World", "Everybody Wants to Rule the World", and "Head Over Heels".

In February they put out the first studio album in almost two decades and the first single ever produced by the band.

Where is this concert?

Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio - this is an outdoor venue and hopefully, it doesn't rain! Riverbend Music Center is an amphitheater that can accommodate up to 20,000 people. It is located on the banks of the Ohio River.

When is the concert?

Friday, May 20th, 2022.

Doors open at 6:00 pm and the concert starts at 7:30 pm.

Tickets

Tickets start at $29.00 for standard admission and seats start at $65.00 each.

Ticket Master is the best place to get your tickets and if you decided to go I would advise taking a lightweight jacket with a hood. Even if you are under the roof and it starts raining hard, you will most likely get wet.

Enjoy the concert and please follow for more articles like this one.

Thanks for reading.