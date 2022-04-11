Cincinnati, OH

5 of the Oldest Buildings in Cincinnati That Are Still Standing: What to See and How They're Used

J Ledford Money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZiXji_0f5LHsoE00
Photo by Jake Blucker on Unsplash

There are many beautiful and interesting buildings in Cincinnati, but some of them are a little older than others. In this article, we will take a look at 5 of the oldest buildings in Cincinnati that are still standing!

These 5 buildings have withstood the test of time, and continue to serve the city and its residents. Whether you're interested in history or just want to see some amazing architecture, these 5 buildings are worth checking out!

5 of the oldest buildings in Cincinnati are:

  • The Cincinnati Observatory (1843) - The Cincinnati Observatory is one of the oldest buildings in Cincinnati, and it is still used for its original purpose - astronomical research! The Observatory is open to the public for tours and events, and it's worth a visit if you're interested in astronomy or history.
  • The Cincinnati Art Museum (1886) - The Cincinnati Art Museum is one of the oldest and largest art museums in the United States. It houses an impressive collection of art from around the world and is worth a visit if you're interested in art or history.
  • The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden (1875) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is one of the oldest zoos in the United States. It is home to over 500 animal species and is worth a visit if you're interested in animals or history.
  • The Taft Museum of Art (1820) - The Taft Museum of Art is one of the oldest museums in Cincinnati. It houses an impressive collection of art from around the world and is worth a visit if you're interested in art or history.
  • The Carew Tower (1931) - The Carew Tower is one of the tallest and most recognizable buildings in Cincinnati. It houses offices, shops, restaurants, and a hotel, and is worth a visit if you're interested in architecture or history.

Closing Thoughts

These 5 buildings are just a small sampling of the many historical and interesting buildings in Cincinnati. If you're interested in learning more about the city's history, be sure to check out these 5 buildings! You won't be disappointed.

I will be writing some similar articles soon, so make sure to follow for more.

Thanks for reading and we will see you in the next article.

