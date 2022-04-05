Cincinnati, OH

5 Cincinnati Gems: Hidden Restaurants with Stellar Ratings

J Ledford Money

Photo by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash

There are 5 restaurants in Cincinnati that not many people know about. But, they have some of the best food in town! I recently stumbled upon them and was blown away by their stellar ratings. If you're looking for a unique dining experience, then you need to check out these 5 hidden gems of Cincinnati!

The 5 Cincinnati Gems are:

The BonBonerie in Over-the-Rhine - Not many people talk about this one, but it's one of the best bakeries/cafes in town! The food is delicious, and you can go to eat a small snack or lunch. But be prepared for an amazing dessert like no other. Not a restaurant, but a bakery, and everything is amazing. Who needs dinner when they can just have dessert.

Lemon Grass Thai Bistro & Sushi Lounge in Hyde Park - This place has some of the best Thai food in the city! And their sushi is pretty amazing too. If you're looking for a great Asian-inspired meal, then Lemon Grass is the place to go.

The Rookwood Pottery Grill - This restaurant is located inside one of Cincinnati's most iconic landmarks. The food is amazing, and the atmosphere is perfect for a casual night out with friends.

Nada in Downtown Cincinnati - This restaurant offers up some of the best Mexican food in town. And their margaritas are pretty amazing too. If you're looking for a great Mexican meal, then Nada is the place to go! A lot of people have seen this one, but it's like a diamond laying amongst a bunch of diamond restaurants. Sometimes it might get looked over, but if you haven't tried it, I would recommend it. I had one of my birthday parties at this one.

Queen City Hospitality Group - This group of restaurants is made up of 5 different places, each with its own unique Cincinnati flair. From BBQ to German food, there's something for everyone! If you want to try a little bit of everything, then Queen City Hospitality Group is the place for you.

So there you have it! 5 Cincinnati gems that not many people know about. If you're looking for a unique and delicious dining experience

