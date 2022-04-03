The 3 Best Places to Eat in Kenwood, Ohio: A Foodie's Perspective

J Ledford Money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nYXSb_0eyIQKQx00
Photo by Nils Stahl on Unsplash

There are so many places to eat in Kenwood, Ohio. It can be hard to decide where to go. That's why I've put together a list of the 3 best places to eat in Kenwood, Ohio from a foodie's perspective. These restaurants never fail to satisfy my cravings!

The 3 best places to eat in Kenwood, Ohio from a foodie's perspective are:

  • Maggiano's Little Italy - This Italian restaurant never disappoints. The food is always fresh and delicious, and the service is excellent. I'm a big fan of Italian food and this place is perfect for any type of occasion.
  • Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ - If you're looking for something a little different, Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ is the perfect place to go. The food is amazing and the service is top-notch. I definitely recommend trying out their yakiniku (Japanese BBQ). This is my wife and I's favorite place in Kenwood for a date night. It's a little pricey, but the food is amazing and it's an experience like no other.
  • Cafe Bistro at Nordstrom - This cafe is a hidden gem that not many people know about. The food is delicious and the service is great. I always find myself coming back for more. Whether you're looking for a quick bite or something more substantial, Cafe Bistro at Nordstrom has got you covered. Our Favorite place to eat lunch while we are shopping in the mall. The fries with this specially made sauce are the best I have ever had, not sure what they put in it, but it's amazing!

These are my favorite places to eat in Kenwood, Ohio. But Kenwood and the area have some other amazing places as well.

Check these out when you get a chance Kenwood is only about 15 minutes from downtown Cincinnati and 20 minutes from the Kentucky state line.

What are your favorites in the area? Let me know in the comments.

Thank you for reading and we will see ya in the next article.

# Kenwood Ohio# Cincinnati# Restaurants to eat# Date Night# Lunch or Dinner

