Women’s History Month: Remember Dr. Susan Moore

iWriteTee

#DrSusanMoore — A Covid casualty - Gone but not forgotten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=482Vrc_0lJcmm8N00
Photo byRebecca Peterson-HallonUnsplash

Originally Published: March 22, 2023

Do you know Dr. Susan Moore? She's a very important person to know as we recognize Women's History Month and gender and race-based health disparities, bias, and discrimination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wy7bU_0lJcmm8N00
Dr. Susan Moore's picturesPhoto byFrom Dr. Eseosa Ighodaro, MD, PhD’s Discussion on Youtube

As I write my March Covid Chronicle article, I still wrestle with survivor’s guilt. I was diagnosed in October 2021 and survived to tell the story. Dr. Susan Moore didn’t. Please watch the video for the full story.

This Women’s History Month — I wanted to honor her memory. It was her video that gave me the strength to literally fight for my life and freedom from what I knew would be my deathbed — if I wasn’t released.

Dr. Moore’s heartbreaking video before her untimely death helped shine a light on the poor, neglectful, and deadly treatment many Black women face in hospitals due to race and gender bias, discrimination, and misinformation.

Black women feel pain and we deserve dignity and compassion. We should receive the same professional, diligent, and efficient medical service and care as any other person.

Doctor Susan Moore
Died 12–29- 20
She deserved better

Thank you, Dr. Susan Moore - we mourn you and we will remember you and your sacrifice.

A special thank you to everyone who continues to speak your name and tell your story like:

Dr. Camara Phyllis Jones, a family physician and former President of the American Public Health Association

Dr. Joia Crear-Perry, President of the National Birth Equity Collaborative

Dr. Eseosa Ighodaro, MD, PhD

For more information on Dr. Susan Moore’s story:

Youtube from Democracy Now

A special thank you to all the panelists from this discussion - I've attached their Twitter contacts:

Dr. Ima Ebong, MD; Epilepsy neurologist: TW (@ImaEbonhMD)

Dr. Darlinda Minor, MD; adult and forensic psychiatrist; IG (@dr.dkminor)

Dr. Jessica Isom, MD MPH; community psychiatrist and medical educator; TW (@drjessisommdmph), FB (@Jessica Isom)

Dr. Nofisat Almaroof, MD Board Certified Family Physician T/IG/FB/IN @love_nafi

Dr. Linelle Campbell, 4th year Emergency Medicine Chief Resident; TW (@DocNellCam,) IG (@DrBoopsie)

Dr Magdala Chery MD, @drmagdalachery, Board Certified Internist, Founder of the #NotJustABlackBody Campaign

Dr. Erica Littlejohn, PhD; neurophysiologist

Alema Jackson, MS; Nurse & Pre-med Student; Co-Founder of Aspiring MDs and Black Women in Medicine Clubs (CH); IG (@lemathoo)

Kassa Kassahun; University of Texas at Austin Graduate/Prospective Medical Student; Twitter (@Kassa2x), Instagram (@Kassa2x)

Edoghogo Ighodaro B.S, Pre-med student

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dr Susan Moore# Healthcare# Covid# Womens History Month# HerStory

Comments / 1

Published by

My mission is to share informative stories with heart and humor about life through an intersectional lens.

Philadelphia, PA
3K followers

More from iWriteTee

Philadelphia, PA

I Applied for a Gentrified Apartment in North Philly and Didn’t Like It

Guilt and gentrification — upward mobility angst. North Philly - I write about the Philadelphia housing crisis because the struggle is real and people need to know that housing insecurity doesn’t start with homeless or “unhoused” people. It starts with a lack of resources and support and many people are pushed out of their communities when developers and investors buy properties and price the residents out of their own neighborhoods.

Read full story
33 comments

Free Philly Resources March 2023

Free Ritas Water Ice, free food give-aways, parent resources, paid youth fellowships, and more. "Hope all is well, I would like to share that YASP is now recruiting for our next cohort of our Youth Hub Fellowship Program. The Hub Fellowship program is a 9-12 month paid fellowship. It is an opportunity for any young person who has been directly impacted by the criminal justice system. During the Fellowship, young people participate in building skills which will allow them to create change within their communities. These skills focus on: Liberation + Movement Building, Transformative + Restorative Justice, Self-Care + Personal Development & facilitating our Youth Participatory Defense Hub.

Read full story

“She Did That”: A Must-See Documentary About Women Entrepreneurs and Female Empowerment

Inspiration and Motivation She Did That, The Documentary. This story is the first piece in my Shero/Herstory Series (started in 2020) because it was truly inspirational and a great representation of the genius, resourcefulness, and resilience of female entrepreneurship in various industries from public relations to technology and they all just happen to be Black and women of color.

Read full story

OPINION: Why We Need to Speak Up When We're Left Waiting in Doctor's Offices

Long wait times without communication or an apology shouldn’t be the norm. I know I haven’t posted in a while. Time is flying – the holiday season ended and just when I was basking in the glow of family fun and good food – I was on to an exciting new job and a simultaneous apartment search. Talk about a hectic schedule – my work/life balance has been nonexistent since January.

Read full story
153 comments

Renting In Philly March 2023

The beauty and beast of outrageous application fees, and expensive accommodations. The rental market in Philly is plentiful but expensive. RentCafe.com says the average 794 sq ft [studio or small 1 bedroom apartment] costs $1900. The site lists the average rent per neighborhood with the lowest rent of $912 in Kensington to $2916 in Bella Vista (I have no clue where that is -because I’ve never heard of it except in ads and from people who aren’t from Philly.

Read full story
2 comments

Do You Know Ella Jenkins “The First Lady of Children’s Music”?

Women’s History in Folk Music and Early Childhood Education. Women’s History Month and folk music genre should honor Ella Jenkins for giving 50 years of unity and peace to children and parents around the world with her voice, and ukulele.

Read full story

Small Business Saturday: Support Black Businesses, Media and Artists

Here’s a guide to support local and national Black businesses all year round in Philly, New Jersey, and Maryland. Updated February 27, 2023 - with more locations #SmallBusinessSaturday.

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Fake Nursing School Update: Washington State and Texas Release Names, and VA Hospital Fires 89 Fake Nurses

Update #2: Fake Nurse Scandal — Operation Nightingale- Texas names’ names, 10 nursing schools close, and info on how to check your nurses’ credentials through Nursys. Here is the second update on the national nursing scandal and investigation called Operation Nightingale from the Texas Nursing Board, Pulse, Nurses.org, and Forbes. The FBI investigation found that 7600 fake diplomas and transcripts were bought from 3 fake Florida based nursing schools.

Read full story
179 comments
Pennsylvania State

Do You Know Adenah Bayoh? You Should, She’s A Real American Shero and Businesswoman!

Giving back is her priority — a great Jersey business owner is who she is. Do you know Adenah Bayoh? Well, I didn’t either until I read several articles about her giving back with her two restaurant chains in New Jersey in 2020. The article below is the third article I wrote when I officially returned to writing after a 20+ year career detour as an educator.

Read full story
5 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philly Mourns Fallen Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald, Beloved Husband, Father, and Son of Former Ft. Worth Police Chief

Suburban trouble in the city - Bucks county carjacking leads to the murder of brave and beloved officer, Chris Fitgerald. Hundreds gathered around the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia for the funeral and viewing of Temple University Police Sergeant Chris Fitzgerald Friday, February 25, 2023. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.

Read full story
18 comments
Prospect Park, PA

Local Senior with 4.5 GPA, Abu Kamara is Heading to Yale on Full Scholarship

Abu Kamara’s story is the feel-good story of the week because he is going to Yale on a full scholarship to play football, but he could have easily gotten an academic scholarship with his 4.5 grade point average.

Read full story
14 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Free Philly Resources February 2023

Correction: The Talk to Reebs Show is on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST. From the 5 million recalled bottles of Fabuloso, to a renter’s help call-in show, a new free supermarket, and much more.

Read full story

Food Trivia and Potluck Menus for February

Here are some fun food facts and potluck ideas for February:. Question: What do potato chips, classic baked macaroni and cheese, bread crumbs, juicing machines, and mixing machines have in common?

Read full story

Fabuloso Recalls 5 Million Bottles in US and Canada

Oh No, 5 Million Bottles recalled for risk of bacteria contamination. Fabuloso, the universally loved and ubiquitous cleaner has issued a “voluntary recall” of 5 million bottles of their lemon, lavender and other multi-purpose cleaners due to “risk of bacterial growth,” according to a company representative in Jordan Valinsky’s, CNN.com article. Jordan said,

Read full story
16 comments

More Good News About Medical Bills From the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Ending Surprise Medical Bills and Helping Uninsured and Self-Pay Customers. In December 2022, I wrote an article about how “medical bills don’t have to kill your credit scores anymore” because The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) changed medical bill reporting. CNBC reported:

Read full story
2 comments
Delaware State

Florida Nursing School Scandal Update #1: 3 Colleges Closed, Delaware Annuls 26 Nursing Licenses, No Names Released

Nationwide Nursing School Scandal Has Philly Tri-State Roots. News broke of Operation Nightingale in late January. The Justice Department closed down 3 fake nursing schools that handed out over 7,600 fake nursing degrees, certifications, and transcripts.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn Turkey

How Honeysuckle Provision's turkey hoagie made me question my 20+ year Italian hoagie loyalty. First, let me say I am an Italian hoagie enthusiast- all the way and I prefer them on Amoroso’s bread or from Italian People’s Bakery (not in Philly)… It's just something about that perfectly seasoned charcuterie and captivatingly cured meats - that you can't beat (shout out to the Di Bruno Bros).

Read full story
2 comments
Burlington, NJ

Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and Certificates

Founder of a fake nursing school from Burlington, NJ, 26 in Delaware lose their licenses, more states investigate. Georgia's Board of Nursing just reported 22 nurses were asked to surrender their licenses and 3 were removed from duty at a local VA hospital.

Read full story
64 comments

Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher Deadlines

Time Sensitive Philly Community Resources January/February 2023. Here are two time-sensitive community resources for a part-time AmeriCorps service opportunity, and an affordable housing resource. Please read and share:

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy