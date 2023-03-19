Women’s History Month: Remember Dr. Susan Moore

#DrSusanMoore — A Covid casualty - Gone but not forgotten

Originally Published: March 22, 2023

Do you know Dr. Susan Moore? She's a very important person to know as we recognize Women's History Month and gender and race-based health disparities, bias, and discrimination.

As I write my March Covid Chronicle article, I still wrestle with survivor’s guilt. I was diagnosed in October 2021 and survived to tell the story. Dr. Susan Moore didn’t. Please watch the video for the full story.

This Women’s History Month — I wanted to honor her memory. It was her video that gave me the strength to literally fight for my life and freedom from what I knew would be my deathbed — if I wasn’t released.

Dr. Moore’s heartbreaking video before her untimely death helped shine a light on the poor, neglectful, and deadly treatment many Black women face in hospitals due to race and gender bias, discrimination, and misinformation.

Black women feel pain and we deserve dignity and compassion. We should receive the same professional, diligent, and efficient medical service and care as any other person.

Doctor Susan Moore

Died 12–29- 20

She deserved better

Thank you, Dr. Susan Moore - we mourn you and we will remember you and your sacrifice.

A special thank you to everyone who continues to speak your name and tell your story like:

Dr. Camara Phyllis Jones, a family physician and former President of the American Public Health Association

Dr. Joia Crear-Perry, President of the National Birth Equity Collaborative

Dr. Eseosa Ighodaro, MD, PhD

For more information on Dr. Susan Moore’s story:

A special thank you to all the panelists from this discussion - I've attached their Twitter contacts:

Dr. Ima Ebong, MD; Epilepsy neurologist: TW (@ImaEbonhMD)

Dr. Darlinda Minor, MD; adult and forensic psychiatrist; IG (@dr.dkminor)

Dr. Jessica Isom, MD MPH; community psychiatrist and medical educator; TW (@drjessisommdmph), FB (@Jessica Isom)

Dr. Nofisat Almaroof, MD Board Certified Family Physician T/IG/FB/IN @love_nafi

Dr. Linelle Campbell, 4th year Emergency Medicine Chief Resident; TW (@DocNellCam,) IG (@DrBoopsie)

Dr Magdala Chery MD, @drmagdalachery, Board Certified Internist, Founder of the #NotJustABlackBody Campaign

Dr. Erica Littlejohn, PhD; neurophysiologist

Alema Jackson, MS; Nurse & Pre-med Student; Co-Founder of Aspiring MDs and Black Women in Medicine Clubs (CH); IG (@lemathoo)

Kassa Kassahun; University of Texas at Austin Graduate/Prospective Medical Student; Twitter (@Kassa2x), Instagram (@Kassa2x)

Edoghogo Ighodaro B.S, Pre-med student