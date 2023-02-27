Black History Month: Support Black Businesses, Media and Artists

Here’s a guide to support local and national Black businesses all year round in Philly, New Jersey, and Maryland

Updated February 27, 2023 - with more locations

This Black History month — I’m making the pledge to buy as many products and services from Black-owned businesses every day from local and national brands.

Do you realize that Black people account for 40% of Philadelphia? Yet, we own less than 3% of businesses?

In a Philadelphia Magazine article by Ernest Owens, he said it best: ”With Philadelphia being the sixth-largest city in the country, this situation isn’t just a problem — it’s an embarrassing crisis.”

To make it plain, the best way to celebrate Black History Month and be a real ally and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) champion is — SUPPORT BLACK BUSINESSES!

And I don’t mean — just in February — I mean every day make a conscious decision to buy from Black businesses, suggest and push for your job to use Black vendors, and support Black artists and authors.

Money is power, opinion, and a vote of confidence, interest, and importance. Where you spend your time and money is important because your investment empowers the people who own the companies, the employees, and the community.

What communities are your priority? How do celebrate and support Black businesses?

Here is a quick guide to supporting Black-owned businesses in Philly, New Jersey, and Maryland:

Did you know that Philly has a Black-owned office supply company?

It’s called Supra Office Solutions

Did you know that there is a Black-owned food delivery company that offers reviews of local Black-owned restaurants?

It’s called BlackandMobile — see their review of the 6 Black Businesses in Reading Terminal Market

For a comprehensive list of Black-owned restaurants and bakeries, check out Visit Philly's List

Did you know we have Black-owned and operated grocery stores?

The Grocery Outlets in Sharswood is Black owned

Black-Owned Ice Cream Brands

Sweet Kiwi benefits Photo by Sweet Kiwi

Sweet Kiwi — is in Whole Foods and Walmart

Do you want Black-owned chocolate?

Here is a whole list of Black and African-owned chocolate companies and chocolatiers.

Did you know there are Black-owned tea and coffee shops in Philly?

VivaLeaf and Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee and Books

Do you know where your local Black-owned bookstore is?

Hakims Bookstore — One of the most famous bookstores in Philadelphia

Do you need a Black-owned herb shop?

Try Dope Botanicals

Advertise with local and national Black-owned media and sponsor Black creators and brand ambassadors

Advertise, market, and partner with local and national Black media outlets

Work directly with Black journalists, writers, freelancers, and creatives who often don't get credit for their original work or content

AfroBloggers

Black News Portal

Shoppe Black

Scoop USA

Uptown Radio 98.5

WURD

Live 975 — Salisbury, MD

Karen Hunter and the Karen Hunter Show

Sheletta - Podcaster and Autism activist

Support Black Writers, Editors, and Authors on Medium, Newsbreak, and other platforms

KS Hernandez — a brilliant poet

Toni Crowe — a masterful storyteller and author

Monica Allison — a wonderful author and community activist

Tabitha Sharpe — a fantastic and highly skilled author

Kern Carter — fantastic novelist and ghostwriter

Tom Handy — highly astute business and finance writer

Me — iWriteTee on Medium and Newsbreak

Black Writer’s Workspace

Support Black artists and creatives like

Ledisi

Coax Marie

Dulce Sloan and Josh Johnson’s podcast Hold Up

More local and national Black-owned brands

Black Owned IHOP, Cornbread Cafés and Urban Vegan

Black-owned brands found in Target

My personal list of favorite Black-owned businesses and non-profits

Banana Mousse - West Philly

BrunchandEats - Center City

Honeysuckle Provisions - West Philly

Paprikas Cafe - Germantown

Illa Mae's - Trenton, New Jersey

The Smokehouse - Trenton, New Jersey

Calabash Tea - Washington, DC

Embrace Pangea

We Embrace Fatherhood - A charity focused on fatherhood

The Uptown Theater - A North Philadelphia landmark and highly active community-based organization that supports the community through youth programs and local radio 98.5 FM

Yeah Philly — A youth empowerment organization