Black History Month: Support Black Businesses, Media and Artists

Here’s a guide to support local and national Black businesses all year round in Philly, New Jersey, and Maryland
Updated February 27, 2023 - with more locations
This Black History month — I’m making the pledge to buy as many products and services from Black-owned businesses every day from local and national brands.
Do you realize that Black people account for 40% of Philadelphia? Yet, we own less than 3% of businesses?
In a Philadelphia Magazine article by Ernest Owens, he said it best: ”With Philadelphia being the sixth-largest city in the country, this situation isn’t just a problem — it’s an embarrassing crisis.”
To make it plain, the best way to celebrate Black History Month and be a real ally and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) champion is — SUPPORT BLACK BUSINESSES!
And I don’t mean — just in February — I mean every day make a conscious decision to buy from Black businesses, suggest and push for your job to use Black vendors, and support Black artists and authors.
Money is power, opinion, and a vote of confidence, interest, and importance. Where you spend your time and money is important because your investment empowers the people who own the companies, the employees, and the community.
What communities are your priority? How do celebrate and support Black businesses?
Here is a quick guide to supporting Black-owned businesses in Philly, New Jersey, and Maryland:
Did you know that Philly has a Black-owned office supply company?
It’s called Supra Office Solutions
Did you know that there is a Black-owned food delivery company that offers reviews of local Black-owned restaurants?
It’s called BlackandMobile — see their review of the 6 Black Businesses in Reading Terminal Market
For a comprehensive list of Black-owned restaurants and bakeries, check out Visit Philly's List
Did you know we have Black-owned and operated grocery stores?
The Grocery Outlets in Sharswood is Black owned
Black-Owned Ice Cream Brands
Sweet Kiwi — is in Whole Foods and Walmart
Do you want Black-owned chocolate?
Here is a whole list of Black and African-owned chocolate companies and chocolatiers.
Did you know there are Black-owned tea and coffee shops in Philly?
VivaLeaf and Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee and Books
Do you know where your local Black-owned bookstore is?
Hakims Bookstore — One of the most famous bookstores in Philadelphia
Do you need a Black-owned herb shop?
Try Dope Botanicals
Advertise with local and national Black-owned media and sponsor Black creators and brand ambassadors
Advertise, market, and partner with local and national Black media outlets
Work directly with Black journalists, writers, freelancers, and creatives who often don't get credit for their original work or content
Scoop USA
WURD
Karen Hunter and the Karen Hunter Show
Sheletta - Podcaster and Autism activist
Support Black Writers, Editors, and Authors on Medium, Newsbreak, and other platforms
KS Hernandez — a brilliant poet
Toni Crowe — a masterful storyteller and author
Monica Allison — a wonderful author and community activist
Tabitha Sharpe — a fantastic and highly skilled author
Kern Carter — fantastic novelist and ghostwriter
Tom Handy — highly astute business and finance writer
Me — iWriteTee on Medium and Newsbreak
(Shameless Plug — reads = revenue)
Black Writer’s Workspace
Support Black artists and creatives like
Ledisi
Coax Marie
Dulce Sloan and Josh Johnson’s podcast Hold Up
More local and national Black-owned brands
Black Owned IHOP, Cornbread Cafés and Urban Vegan
Black-owned brands found in Target
My personal list of favorite Black-owned businesses and non-profits
Banana Mousse - West Philly
BrunchandEats - Center City
Honeysuckle Provisions - West Philly
Paprikas Cafe - Germantown
Illa Mae's - Trenton, New Jersey
The Smokehouse - Trenton, New Jersey
Calabash Tea - Washington, DC
Embrace Pangea
We Embrace Fatherhood - A charity focused on fatherhood
The Uptown Theater - A North Philadelphia landmark and highly active community-based organization that supports the community through youth programs and local radio 98.5 FM
Yeah Philly — A youth empowerment organization
Comments / 5