Do You Know Adenah Bayoh? You Should, She’s A Real American Shero and Businesswoman!

Giving back is her priority — a great Jersey business owner is who she is

Updated February 20, 2023

Do you know Adenah Bayoh? Well, I didn’t either until I read several articles about her giving back with her two restaurant chains in New Jersey in 2020. The article below is the third article I wrote when I officially returned to writing after a 20+ year career detour as an educator.

I was thrilled to find Ms. Bayoh as a featured guest on Karen Hunter’s #motivationmonday Show. Watch this inspirational interview.

Below is my original article from March 27, 2020. I thought she was amazing then, but her journey as an entrepreneur, real estate investor, and philanthropist is marked by her laser focus on saving, success, and love for her community.

New Jersey and Pennsylvania, we need to support Adenah Bayoh’s businesses. She’s a conscientious business owner who employs people from the community she serves, and she gives back. As a matter of fact, giving back is a core value and an “integral part of [her] success” according to an interview with Tony O. Lawson, CEO and Co-founder @shoppeblack. This level of dedication and generosity should be acknowledged and encouraged!

The Corona crisis has pulled back the curtain on a lot of brands and revealed some serious issues, but unlike those companies, Adenah’s commitment and generosity is “business as usual”. She started this effort to ease the strain and provide comfort for the families in the community, but she’s also offering 2 weeks paid time off for all her employees during this crisis.

Consumers need to be educated and shift our focus, and most importantly our money to businesses that take care of their employees and support our communities. We vote every day with our dollars. Studies show how community-based businesses like Adenah’s have a positive ripple effect in a community’s economy and public safety. The employees (mostly women), customers, and dollars that circulate create opportunities for personal, professional, and community growth and development. A great business providing good jobs + good food and service is a win-win for everyone involved.

Adenah’s, IHOP, and Cornbread restaurants are showing us how you can make a profit and be philanthropic. She’s living proof that you can have a successful, “people-focused” business and not compromise her integrity or commitment to her investors, employees, partners, or the community.

In times of need, it’s smaller, community-based businesses like IHOP and Cornbread that come through and quietly make a difference and BIG impact. By feeding hungry children and families and employing people in the community, she’s providing an invaluable and life-saving service. This level of commitment helps solidify brand loyalty and confidence that can’t be bought.

Big business and billionaire owners could learn a lot from Adenah! Giving back — is and should be part of everyone’s mission and best practice because it’s GOOD BUSINESS and the “American way”. In our lowest moment, Adenah is providing hope and strength — one hot, delicious meal at a time. Thank you!

Again — Kudos and accolades to Ms. Adenah Bayoh — A Real American Shero!

Here are her Cornbread: Farm to Soul locations — If you’re in Pennsylvania and New Jersey please support and spend. Remember every dollar is a vote to a world aligned with your values! Change starts with choices — choose good businesses like Adenah’s.