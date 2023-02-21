Do You Know Adenah Bayoh? You Should, She’s A Real American Shero and Businesswoman!

iWriteTee

Giving back is her priority — a great Jersey business owner is who she is

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hEWj1_0ku2iApa00
Adenah BayohPhoto byhttps://adenahbayoh.com

Updated February 20, 2023

Do you know Adenah Bayoh? Well, I didn’t either until I read several articles about her giving back with her two restaurant chains in New Jersey in 2020. The article below is the third article I wrote when I officially returned to writing after a 20+ year career detour as an educator.

I was thrilled to find Ms. Bayoh as a featured guest on Karen Hunter’s #motivationmonday Show. Watch this inspirational interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fks8o_0ku2iApa00
Waffles with fruitPhoto byJoseph GonzalezonUnsplash

Below is my original article from March 27, 2020. I thought she was amazing then, but her journey as an entrepreneur, real estate investor, and philanthropist is marked by her laser focus on saving, success, and love for her community.

New Jersey and Pennsylvania, we need to support Adenah Bayoh’s businesses. She’s a conscientious business owner who employs people from the community she serves, and she gives back. As a matter of fact, giving back is a core value and an “integral part of [her] success” according to an interview with Tony O. Lawson, CEO and Co-founder @shoppeblack. This level of dedication and generosity should be acknowledged and encouraged!

The Corona crisis has pulled back the curtain on a lot of brands and revealed some serious issues, but unlike those companies, Adenah’s commitment and generosity is “business as usual”. She started this effort to ease the strain and provide comfort for the families in the community, but she’s also offering 2 weeks paid time off for all her employees during this crisis.

Consumers need to be educated and shift our focus, and most importantly our money to businesses that take care of their employees and support our communities. We vote every day with our dollars. Studies show how community-based businesses like Adenah’s have a positive ripple effect in a community’s economy and public safety. The employees (mostly women), customers, and dollars that circulate create opportunities for personal, professional, and community growth and development. A great business providing good jobs + good food and service is a win-win for everyone involved.

Adenah’s, IHOP, and Cornbread restaurants are showing us how you can make a profit and be philanthropic. She’s living proof that you can have a successful, “people-focused” business and not compromise her integrity or commitment to her investors, employees, partners, or the community.

In times of need, it’s smaller, community-based businesses like IHOP and Cornbread that come through and quietly make a difference and BIG impact. By feeding hungry children and families and employing people in the community, she’s providing an invaluable and life-saving service. This level of commitment helps solidify brand loyalty and confidence that can’t be bought.

Big business and billionaire owners could learn a lot from Adenah! Giving back — is and should be part of everyone’s mission and best practice because it’s GOOD BUSINESS and the “American way”. In our lowest moment, Adenah is providing hope and strength — one hot, delicious meal at a time. Thank you!

Again — Kudos and accolades to Ms. Adenah Bayoh — A Real American Shero!

Here are her Cornbread: Farm to Soul locations — If you’re in Pennsylvania and New Jersey please support and spend. Remember every dollar is a vote to a world aligned with your values! Change starts with choices — choose good businesses like Adenah’s.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Adenah Bayoh# IHOP# New Jersey# Business# The Karen Hunter Show

Comments / 3

Published by

My mission is to share informative stories with heart and humor about life through an intersectional lens.

Philadelphia, PA
3K followers

More from iWriteTee

Philadelphia, PA

Black History Month: Support Black Businesses, Media and Artists

Here’s a guide to support local and national Black businesses all year round in Philly, New Jersey, and Maryland. This Black History month — I’m making the pledge to buy as many products and services from Black-owned businesses every day from local and national brands.

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Fake Nursing School Update: Washington State and Texas Release Names, and VA Hospital Fires 89 Fake Nurses

Update #2: Fake Nurse Scandal — Operation Nightingale- Texas names’ names, 10 nursing schools close, and info on how to check your nurses’ credentials through Nursys. Here is the second update on the national nursing scandal and investigation called Operation Nightingale from the Texas Nursing Board, Pulse, Nurses.org, and Forbes. The FBI investigation found that 7600 fake diplomas and transcripts were bought from 3 fake Florida based nursing schools.

Read full story
179 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philly Mourns Fallen Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald, Beloved Husband, Father, and Son of Former Ft. Worth Police Chief

Suburban trouble in the city - Bucks county carjacking leads to the murder of brave and beloved officer, Chris Fitgerald. Hundreds gathered around the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia for the funeral and viewing of Temple University Police Sergeant Chris Fitzgerald Friday, February 25, 2023. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.

Read full story
18 comments
Prospect Park, PA

Local Senior with 4.5 GPA, Abu Kamara is Heading to Yale on Full Scholarship

Abu Kamara’s story is the feel-good story of the week because he is going to Yale on a full scholarship to play football, but he could have easily gotten an academic scholarship with his 4.5 grade point average.

Read full story
14 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Free Philly Resources February 2023

Correction: The Talk to Reebs Show is on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST. From the 5 million recalled bottles of Fabuloso, to a renter’s help call-in show, a new free supermarket, and much more.

Read full story

Food Trivia and Potluck Menus for February

Here are some fun food facts and potluck ideas for February:. Question: What do potato chips, classic baked macaroni and cheese, bread crumbs, juicing machines, and mixing machines have in common?

Read full story

Fabuloso Recalls 5 Million Bottles in US and Canada

Oh No, 5 Million Bottles recalled for risk of bacteria contamination. Fabuloso, the universally loved and ubiquitous cleaner has issued a “voluntary recall” of 5 million bottles of their lemon, lavender and other multi-purpose cleaners due to “risk of bacterial growth,” according to a company representative in Jordan Valinsky’s, CNN.com article. Jordan said,

Read full story
16 comments

More Good News About Medical Bills From the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Ending Surprise Medical Bills and Helping Uninsured and Self-Pay Customers. In December 2022, I wrote an article about how “medical bills don’t have to kill your credit scores anymore” because The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) changed medical bill reporting. CNBC reported:

Read full story
2 comments
Delaware State

Florida Nursing School Scandal Update #1: 3 Colleges Closed, Delaware Annuls 26 Nursing Licenses, No Names Released

Nationwide Nursing School Scandal Has Philly Tri-State Roots. News broke of Operation Nightingale in late January. The Justice Department closed down 3 fake nursing schools that handed out over 7,600 fake nursing degrees, certifications, and transcripts.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn Turkey

How Honeysuckle Provision's turkey hoagie made me question my 20+ year Italian hoagie loyalty. First, let me say I am an Italian hoagie enthusiast- all the way and I prefer them on Amoroso’s bread or from Italian People’s Bakery (not in Philly)… It's just something about that perfectly seasoned charcuterie and captivatingly cured meats - that you can't beat (shout out to the Di Bruno Bros).

Read full story
2 comments
Burlington, NJ

Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and Certificates

Founder of a fake nursing school from Burlington, NJ, 26 in Delaware lose their licenses, more states investigate. Georgia's Board of Nursing just reported 22 nurses were asked to surrender their licenses and 3 were removed from duty at a local VA hospital.

Read full story
64 comments

Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher Deadlines

Time Sensitive Philly Community Resources January/February 2023. Here are two time-sensitive community resources for a part-time AmeriCorps service opportunity, and an affordable housing resource. Please read and share:

Read full story

The Diabetes Medication Shortage

Is Ozempic misuse becoming our next medication and healthcare crisis?. Is the trendy abuse and misuse of diabetic drugs like Ozempic similar to the opioid crisis?. Many diabetics are waiting for or being denied life-saving medications like Ozempic to help lower their blood sugar levels (A1C) and lose weight because Tik Tok influencers are using it as a diet fad and quick weight loss drug. This is frustrating, dangerous, and way too similar to the opioid epidemic where privileged people with money had access to concierge doctors who wrote on-demand prescriptions for the customer’s choice of painkillers versus helping actual patients that needed them.

Read full story
151 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philly Community Resources January 2023

From property tax and rent rebates to housing vouchers and local honey and farm boxes. The Property Tax/ Rent Rebate Program is open once again for applications. You can now apply for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2022. The deadline to apply is June 30, 2023. You can find more information, see if you qualify, and apply here or by contacting GPASS or call 215–456–1662.

Read full story

Ways to Honor Dr. King Every Day, Not Just MLK Day

Real change starts within and in our "beloved communities" Today we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King’s (MLK) birthday and Day of Service. It’s a federal holiday and a day off for many, but other people honor the life and legacy of Dr. King through service in our local communities.

Read full story

Avian Flu and Inflation are Driving High Egg Prices

It’s time for an alternative egg plan (#AEP) The bird flu is driving high egg prices across the country. In November 2022 I wrote a story about needing an “alternative protein plan (APP)” for Thanksgiving due to the bird flu, but we may need to make an alternative egg plan (AEP). Most of America escaped the looming turkey shortage of Thanksgiving 2022, but I started seeing chicken and egg prices increase during the holiday season. I watched eggs go from $1.40 to $4–6 per dozen in various grocery stores from Aldi (which normally has the lowest egg prices) to Shoprite, Trader Joes, and of course Whole Foods. Reports are predicting that the prices are going to stay high for a while due to inflation and other factors.

Read full story
5 comments

ACP Makes Internet Free or More Affordable for Many in Philly

Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) increases access to tech and internet service in Philly and nationwide. (Philadelphia, PA) ACP stands for the Affordable Connectivity Program and it makes internet service free or affordable for people in Philly and nationwide.

Read full story

Drink for Dry January

Teas, tonics, and mocktails for Dry January and all year round. This January a lot of people are choosing to refrain from alcohol as a new year resolution. To be honest and transparent, most of my 2022 was very dry in every way possible — so 2023 started with me working on my Boozy Fruit Sangria recipe. However, as a foodie and part of the food and drink-loving community I want to support anyone who wants to detox and have a dry and delicious January.

Read full story

A Versatile Ginger Syrup to Use in Drinks, Tea and More

Here is how I make my quick, versatile candied ginger simple syrup to add to cocktails, fruit salads, and my Boozy Fruit Sangrias:. 1/4 cup chopped candied ginger or fresh, organic peeled, and chopped ginger.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy