Local Senior with 4.5 GPA, Abu Kamara is Heading to Yale on Full Scholarship

Hardworking Mom and coach are key to his success

Abu Kamara Photo by Fox 29 News

Abu Kamara’s story is the feel-good story of the week because he is going to Yale on a full scholarship to play football, but he could have easily gotten an academic scholarship with his 4.5 grade point average.

Abu isn’t just a great athlete. He’s also a beloved son and a hardworking, well-liked, and active member of his Interboro High School community. This story shows the power and positive impact of having a village of support at home and at school.

According to Dawn Timmeny’s report on Fox 29:

Abu started playing football when he was 9-years-old. But, as he started to excel and fall in love with the game, his mom was on the fence, until the freshman coach, Dennis Lux, made her a promise. “I’ll drop him off and watch him walk in your door every single night. I’ll text you to say he’s home and we’ll go from there,” Coach Lux explained.

“He said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll take care of him.’ Since that day, my worries were done,” Salamatu commented.

Abu Kamara playing football Photo by Fox 29 News

Coach Dennis Lux said, “First thing I always say to people when they ask me about Abu is he’s a very good athlete… But, he’s an even better person than he is an athlete,” Lux remarked.

Abu gets his work ethic from his proud Mom who works 2 jobs to support her family. In the Fox News report, Abu said, “My dream is to make the NFL, so if I’m able to do that, you know, provide for my mom, my family, my little sister, everyone I love. I like seeing a smile on people’s faces. That’s all I want to do.”

Coach Lux kept his promise to help support a gifted and talented student and now that student is going to Yale on a full scholarship. I hope Yale’s athletic and academic teams give Abu the same if not more support when he starts college. The future looks bright for Abu and we’re cheering for him.

Kudos to Abu, Salamatu, and Coach Lux — I hope we can follow Abu’s story until he graduates.

Special thank you to Dawn Timmeny from Fox 29 in Philly. See the full report here.

Thank you for reading.