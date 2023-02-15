Philadelphia, PA

Free Philly Resources February 2023

iWriteTee

Correction: The Talk to Reebs Show is on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST

From the 5 million recalled bottles of Fabuloso, to a renter’s help call-in show, a new free supermarket, and much more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21xrRt_0kmoVRfx00
Philly street cornerPhoto byNiramay KachhadiyaonUnsplash

Updated February 10, 2023

Time Sensitive Alert (TSA): Fabuloso Recall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EPTuu_0kmoVRfx00
FabulosoPhoto byConsumer Protection

Fabuloso has issued a “voluntary recall” of 5 million bottles of their lemon, lavender, and other multi-purpose cleaners due to “risk of bacterial growth,” according to a company representative in Jordan Valinsky’s, CNN.com article. Click here to read more.

Housing Resources

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKXjV_0kmoVRfx00
Talk to Reebs showPhoto byTalk to Reebs Show

Eviction Diversion Program

For questions about the Eviction Diversion Program application and mediation process, contact Cora Good Shepherd Mediation at evictiondiversionprogram@coraservices.org.

Get free legal help to avoid eviction | Services | City of Philadelphia

Call the Philly Tenant Hotline at (267) 443–2500 or visit phila.gov/right-to-counsel to find out if you are eligible.

Who qualifies for the Right to Counsel?

In order to qualify for the Right to Counsel, tenants need both:

  1. Have an income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level
  2. Live in a ZIP code that is covered by Right to Counsel. Currently, the eligible ZIP codes are 19144, 19134, 19121, and 19139.

Your immigration status will not affect your eligibility.
If you are not eligible, you can still call the Philly Tenant Hotline at (267) 443–2500 for support and resources!

City Property Tax and Rent Rebate

The Property Tax/ Rent Rebate Program is open once again for applications. You can now apply for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2022. The deadline to apply is June 30, 2023. You can find more information, see if you qualify, and apply here or by contacting GPASS or call 215–456–1662.

For More Philly Housing and Rental Resources — Click Here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vYTeS_0kmoVRfx00
Spruce Food MarketPhoto byFreddy DoonUnsplash

Philly Food News- Free Food, Tips & Local Eateries

Free Food (West Philly)

The Philadelphia Masjid is inviting all community members to their Free Supermarket which will be hosted every Thursday (beginning today) from 12pm to 3pm at 4700 Wyalusing Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131. From Equally Informed Philly

Food Prep and Safety Tips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VJeAR_0kmoVRfx00
CDC food safety - SuperbowlPhoto byCDC

Tech Help

ACP Program — Free or low-cost internet discount program

ACP stands for the Affordable Connectivity Program and it makes internet service free or affordable for Philly residents and anyone who qualifies.

Philly is also being proactive. PHLConnectEd has partnered with the Mayor’s Community Resource Corps (CRC) and they’re calling Philadelphia residents to tell them about the ACP discount and help them apply (if they need assistance). For the full eligibility list, here is the link to the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) ACP website. Call 211 or contact PHLConnectEd or ACP Support at (877) 384–2575 Click here to read the full article

Small Business Spotlight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U3XnJ_0kmoVRfx00
A teapot and mugPhoto byContent PixieonUnsplash

Local Honey and Tea from VivaLeaf — A Farm-to-Cup Approach to Tea

Christa… founded Viva Leaf Tea Co. with one goal in mind: providing a high quality, healthful tea with traceable origins. I want you to know that on our little farm in Pennsylvania, we take pride in the growing and harvesting of each and every plant. We pay careful attention to the farming practices of our partner farms to ensure sustainability. The power of herbs and botanicals are highlighted in every tea. Our passion for excellence drives us each day on the farm as we blend every item by hand. Viva Leaf Tea products are Grown with Our Love and Curated for Your Wellness! Thank you for inviting us on your wellness journey. https://www.vivaleaftea.com/shop

Honeysuckle Provision’s Black Farmer Box, Breakfast, and More

Honeysuckle Provisions is a family-owned and operated Afro-centric grocery/cafe committed to the highest quality standards, from not only a culinary perspective but also socially and politically. Rooted in the values of nourishment and reclamation of Black food traditions and cultural aesthetics, Honeysuckle centers and promotes sourcing from Black farmers and producers. We have a wide range of offerings spanning the diaspora available for purchase online and in our store. https://www.honeysuckleprovisions.com/style-guide

Thank you for reading and please drop a link to your favorite Philly resource or small business.

