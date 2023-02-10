Fabuloso Recalls 5 Million Bottles in US and Canada

Oh No, 5 Million Bottles recalled for risk of bacteria contamination

Fabuloso Photo by CNN.Com

Fabuloso, the universally loved and ubiquitous cleaner has issued a “voluntary recall” of 5 million bottles of their lemon, lavender and other multi-purpose cleaners due to “risk of bacterial growth,” according to a company representative in Jordan Valinsky’s, CNN.com article. Jordan said,

“The company said a preservative “was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing,” which resulted in the growth of Pseudomonas species, a bacteria found widely in soil and water. Fabuloso is owned by Colgate-Palmolive (CL)…The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned that the bacteria can “enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin.” (Valinsky, 2023)

Recall info. from CPSC.gov

People who are immune compromised, have respiratory issues or other health issues are the most susceptible to bacterial infections.

CPSC said almost 5 million bottles were flagged from December 14, 2022 to January 23, 2023. The bottle with lot codes 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78 that were sold at Walmart, Dollar General, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, and Amazon should be thrown away in their container.

Here is the link to Fabuloso’s Recall Website or you can call 1–855–703–0166. For a full product list go to the website.

I know this is sad and scary news for those of us who LOVE Fabuloso. It’s one of my favorite cleaners next to lemon-scented Lysol and Pine-Sol.

I’m happy they caught the mistake, but I hope this is a catalyst to move to a more natural formula.

Thank you for reading.

