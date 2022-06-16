Netflix’s NC-17 Biopic of Marilyn Monroe Streams Sept. 23

"Blonde" starring Ana de Armas Netflix

Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas as Monroe gets an NC-17 rating ll hit the streamer on Sept. 23, 2022.

Directed and written for the screen by Andrew Dominik, Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic is based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel by the same name.

Starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, the film is a reimagining of the professional and personal life of the Hollywood icon.

The story takes a fictionalized spin on Monroe’s life, following from a volatile childhood through Monroe’s rise to fame and in and out of her romantic entanglements. The film’s blurring of the lines between fact and fiction nods to the split between Monroe’s personal and public life.

The shoot took a reported 47-days with multiple hours each day in a hair and makeup chair to get de Armas the right Marilyn look.

The one-minute teaser trailer (Below) offers scenes of Monroe’s more iconic moments in the spotlight while her hit “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” plays eerily in the background. The teaser also hints at the overwhelming nature of the media attention Monroe had to endure and gives us hints as to what main struggle Ana de Armas’ character will battle throughout the film.

In an interview for Netflix’s Queue, de Armas calls Director Andrew Dominik’s ambitions for the film “very clear from the start — to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens.”

“He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane,” de Armas continued. “I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen.”

Watch the Teaser Trailer for Netflix’s “Blonde” coming September 23, 2022.

