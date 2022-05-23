(Opinion) Worth the Watch? TV Shows You Can Stream

*The below information is the author's own opinion and not a sponsored advertisement of affiliate content.

The OTT TV Watchlist: streamable television series worth watching.

87 TV shows available to stream that are worth watching.

Did you know…?

OTT = Over-the-top. An OTT media service distributes content, such as movies and television shows, directly to viewers via the internet. OTT bypasses cable, broadcast, and satellite television platforms; the type of companies that traditionally control this type of content distribution.

Essentially, OTT refers to streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and a hundred others, etc.

-

I’ve watched, then recorded my thoughts and opinions on, over 6,000 movies. Not included in that number are the many times I’ve rewatched the same movie or any of the many television shows I’ve watched and rewatched from pilot to finale.

Lately, I’ve been binge-watching television series with a new determination; I finished two seasons of two different shows, over 24 hours of television, in less than a week.

Time well spent? …

To convince me it was, I compiled a list of *all* the TV shows I watched or started watching since the world exploded in 2020. (*I’ve only included the ones I liked)

**Before we continue, here’s what I’m currently watching: “Love, Death, and Robots” S3, a series of sci-fi shorts that’ll blow your mind; “Reacher” on Amazon Prime Video, not the best display of acting, pr writing, and the filmmaking isn't winning awards, but it is a lot of fun and full of action; and “Moon Knight” on Disney+, by episode 5, season 1 really begins to grasp the full potential of its theme, that’s when it gets really good.

TV Show Quarantine Binge List* (80+ TV Series I watched, and enjoyed, during the apocalypse)

*In the order I watched/rewatched

⭐️= BEST OF THE APOCALYPSE (2020 and on)

1. BrainDead (2016, on CBS) find it on Amazon Prime Video

2. The Midnight Gospel ⭐️ (2020, on Netflix) – this is one of my favorite animated shows of all time

A space caster traverses trippy worlds inside his universe simulator, exploring existential questions about life, death, and everything in between.

3. Waco (2018, on Netflix)

4. The Shivering Truth (2018, on Adult Swim)

5. Dave (2020, on FX) find it on Hulu

6. Upload (2020, on Amazon Prime Video)

7. Tales from The Loop (2020, on Amazon Prime Video)

8. Altered Carbon (2018, on Netflix)

9. Ozark (2017, on Netflix)

10. Into the Night (2020, on Netflix)

11. Flipped (2020, on Quibi) – Quibi is dead, but this show wasn’t half bad.

12. Never Have I Ever (2020, on Netflix)

13. Feel Good (2020, on Netflix)

14. Daredevil (2018, on Netflix)

15. F is for Family (2015, on Netflix)

16. The Politician (2019, on Netflix)

17. Evil (2019, on CBS)

18. The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020, on Netflix)

19. I May Destroy You ⭐️ (2020, on HBO)

Where does liberation end and exploitation begin? Set in London, this fearless, frank, and provocative series centers on Arabella (Michaela Coel), a carefree, self-assured Londoner with a group of great friends, a boyfriend in Italy, and a burgeoning writing career. But when she is spiked with a date-rape drug, Arabella must question and rebuild every element of her life.

20. How to with John Wilson (2020, HBO)

21. Immigration Nation (2020, on Netflix)

22. The Queen’s Gambit ⭐️ (2020, Netflix)

In a 1950s orphanage, a young girl reveals an astonishing talent for chess and begins an unlikely journey to stardom while grappling with addiction.

23. Brockmire (2017, on Hulu)

24. P-Valley (2020, on STARZ)

25. Betty (2020, HBO)

26. Desus & Mero (2019, on Showtime)

27. Lovecraft Country (2020, on HBO)

28. PEN15 (2019, on Hulu)

29. Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (2020, Hulu)

30. Ted Lasso (2020, on Apple TV)

31. Sweet Home ⭐️ (2020, on Netflix)

As humans turn into savage monsters, one troubled teenager and his neighbors fight to survive and hold onto their humanity.

32. Alice in Borderland (2020, on Netflix)

33. Pretend It’s a City ⭐️ (2021, on Netflix)

Sitting down with filmmaker Martin Scorsese, humorist Fran Lebowitz weighs in on New York City tourists, money, subways, the arts, and the not-so-simple act of walking in Times Square.

34. History of Swear Words (2021, on Netflix)

35. Lupin (2021, on Netflix)

36. Jupiter’s Legacy ⭐️ (2021, on Netflix) - sadly they canceled this, so no season 2 ;(

The super-powered children of superheroes struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents.

37. Invincible ⭐️ (2021, on Amazon Prime Video)

Seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson is just like every guy his age, except that his father is Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero on the planet. As Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

38. Shadow and Bone ⭐️ (2021, on Netflix)

Based on the book "Six of Crows" by Leigh Bardugo. Sinister forces plot against a young soldier after she reveals a magical power that may unite her world.

39. Into the Night (2021, on Netflix)

40. The Sons of Sam (2021, on Netflix)

41. Everything’s going to be okay (2020, on Freeform)

42. For All Mankind (2021, on Apple TV)

43. Hacks (2021, on HBO Max)

44. Last Chance U: Basketball (2021, on Netflix)

45. The Underground Railroad (2021, on Amazon Prime Video)

46. We Are Lady Parts (2021, on Peacock)

47. S.O.Z. Soldados o Zombies (2021, on Amazon Prime Video)

48. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (2021, on Netflix)

49. Doom Patrol (2019, on HBO Max)

50. Schitt’s Creek (2015, on Pop TV, Netflix)

51. The Newsroom (2012, on HBO)

52. Kingdom (2019, on Netflix)

53. Squid Game ⭐️ (on Netflix, 2021)

Hundreds of cash-strapped contestants accept an invitation to compete in children's games for a tempting prize, but the stakes are deadly.

54. Betaal (on Netflix, 2020)

55. Sisyphus: The Myth ⭐️ (on Netflix, 2021)

By adverting a plane crash a brilliant, 20-somethings, billionaire, tech- engineer comes into contact with dangerous secrets and assassins from the future.

56. Midnight Mass (on Netflix, 2021)

57. Letterkenny (on Hulu, 2019)

58. Inside Job️ (on Netflix, 2021)

59. Maid ⭐️ (on Netflix, 2021)

Single mother Alex turns to housecleaning to make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy.

60. The Silent Sea ⭐️ (on Netflix, 2021)

During a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, space explorers try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in classified secrets.

61. Archive 81 ⭐️ (on Netflix, 2022)

An archivist takes a job restoring damaged videotapes, but finds themselves getting pulled into a mystery involving the missing director and a mysterious cult that they were documenting.

62. Hellbound ⭐️ (on Netflix, 2021)

Unearthly beings deliver condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice.

63. El Marginal (on Netflix, 2016)

64. My Name (on Netflix, 2021)

65. Arcane (on Netflix, 2021)

66. Dora: Dragon’s Blood (on Netflix, 2021)

67. All of Us Are Dead ⭐️ (on Netflix, 2022)

Trapped students must escape their high school when it becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak.

68. Euphoria (on HBO Max, 2019)

69. Murderville (on Netflix, 2022)

70. Single Drunk Female ⭐️ (on freeform, 2022)

A public flameout at a New York media company forces 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink to move back home with her overbearing mother; Samantha then sets out on a path to figure out her best self while confronted with remnants of her old life.

71. Bloodline (on Netflix, 2015)

72. After Life (on Netflix, 2019)

73. The Serpent (on Netflix, 2021)

74. The Liberator (on Netflix, 2020)

75. Daybreak (on Netflix, 2019)

76. Safe (on Netflix, 2018)

77. Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic (on HBO Max, 2008)

78. Blade Runner: Black Lotus (on HBO Max, 2021)

79. The Simpsons (On Disney+, FOX) - This show has been on FOREVER and it is still consistently phenomenal, so I watch it every day

80. The Haunting of Hill House (on Netflix, 2018) -is always worth a rewatch

81. The White Lotus (on HBO Max, 2021)

82. BoJack Horseman (on Netflix, 2014) I’ve seen all six seasons five times so why not one more

83. Peacemaker ⭐️ (on HBO Max, 2022)

Peacemaker is a man who fights for peace at any cost, no matter how many women and children he has to kill to get it.

84. Space Force (on Netflix, 2020)

85. The Righteous Gemstones (on HBO Max, 2019)

86. Vice Principals (on HBO Max, 2016)

87. The Mandalorian (on Disney+, 2019)

-

There you go, 87, all worth watching, all available to stream. Spend your time wisely.

-

