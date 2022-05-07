2022 Movie Reviews, What to Watch This Weekend

A collection of movies released this year. What’s worth watching, and what you can skip.

-

Movies You Can Skip…

Choose or Die (2022) ★½

Not worth watching. Because…
The concept was intriguing, but the plot was poorly executed.
There was an intriguing theme that naturally accompanied the concept, but the movie fails to recognize that theme.
The performances from everyone in the cast are uninspired and nothing terrific is going on behind the camera.
Ultimately, we’re just glad it’s short.

-

The Bubble (2022) ½

😂 OH MY GOD IT IS SO BAD 😂

IT'S REALLY BAD. IT'S SO AWFUL. 😂

I loved it. This is my favorite movie now.

I think it’s supposed to be bad, trying to be self-reflective, but it’s just embarrassing.

If you want to make a movie that’s so bad it’s good, look at The Princess Bride. It’s incredibly stupid and makes me laugh - as is The Bubble - but The Princess Bride at least has a narrative arc and something to say.

The Bubble is a mess, it’s a movie only in the sense that it is a series of moving pictures.

I’m not sure who any of the characters are, or why I care about them. I’m not even sure what happened beyond the synopsis.

I’ll admit I laughed uncontrollably at many moments, mostly out of disbelief.

I believe this is the worst movie made this year. Also, I loved it.

-

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) ★★

I couldn’t tell if I hated it or if it was just mediocre.

I think the problem is this movie is structured to be a not good but not bad revival of the horror franchise, but it lost any potential to be mediocre and stereotypical in execution.

It’s like someone planned a story on their lunch break and then someone else who had no business doing so wrote the script and cast their friends - friends who can’t act. And then an excited cinematographer got behind the camera and an unknowing director took control and made a movie. And of course, the movie was bad. The only mediocre part was the main plot points and brief character backstory and resulting theme. Otherwise, the main cast gave an overall very poor performance.

I do however have to give this movie credit for making me say, out loud, “WHAT THE FUCK?” As it cut to credits.

--

Movies Worth Watching…

Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood (2022) ★★★

It was adorable, fun, hilarious, full of nostalgia for the right audience, and it was inspiring. But there’s no narrative journey. There’s no GREAT obstacle, sure land on the moon, but the main character has little focus on or struggles against the landing. And the MC doesn’t undergo much change. This was great, but no one overcame much of anything and characters were built from nostalgia.

-

The House (2022) ★★★★

I think most of the time the best art is that which is not universally well-received.

A good movie (think Joker, 2019) may be something we all unanimously agree was a great movie but may also struggle with predictability.

A great movie often leaves us with more questions than answers and requires some heavy thought and consideration.

The House is the later movie. Intriguing from the start, requiring some heavy contemplation, but successful in capturing our attention.

A brilliant animation style that skillfully aids the tone of this ‘dark comedy.’

Ratings on Letterboxd may vary and pull the overall rating down to a modest 3.5, but this movie has more going for it than the audience is giving credit for.

4/5 and perhaps ready to claim some awards. Annie Awards 2022.

-

All of Us Are Dead (2022) ★★★★½

(TV show)

Highly recommend this series. With all the zombie content out there it’s easy to lose audience interest, especially for a TV show.

But this series does an excellent job:

  1. connecting the audience to each of the main characters,
  2. Using character strengths to drive the narrative,
  3. Revealing character weakness in unison with unexpected reveals,
  4. Building suspense without overdoing it on melodrama.

And I love me some fast zombies 🧟‍♂️ ❤️

-

