‘As They Made Us’ Film Debut, Shot Entirely in NJ

iWATCHmovies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iorvh_0fH5A4x600
Quiver Distribution

The dramatic comedy “As They Made Us,” produced entirely in New Jersey, hits theaters and VOD on April 8th.

North Jersey locations set the scene for the newly released dramatic comedy “As They Made Us,” the story of a recently divorced mom trying to make peace with her dysfunctional family while taking a second chance at love.

Produced by Anne Clements, Ash Christian, and Michael Day, with Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman, and Mark Maxey of Rolling Pictures, “As They Made US” marks the screenwriting and directorial debut of the former Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik.

The movie was released simultaneously in theaters and video on demand on April 8th by Quiver Distribution.

The cast includes Bialik’s Big Bang co-star Simon Helberg, as well as Dianna Agron (Glee), Candice Bergen, Dustin Hoffman, and Charlie Weber.

The movie was filmed on locations in Belleville, Bloomfield, Clifton, Elmwood Park, Glen Ridge, Lyndhurst, at Felician University, Advance Neurosurgery Associates, and at a residence in Rutherford.

Two graduates of the Production Assistant Bootcamps sponsored by the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission, NBC Universal, and Sony Pictures Entertainment served as crew on the film. The P.A. Bootcamp is designed to train New Jersey residents from diverse backgrounds for these entry-level jobs in the film production industry.

“Although As They Made Us is set in Los Angeles, the movie was produced entirely in New Jersey,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “Our state’s competitive incentives and film-friendly communities make New Jersey extremely attractive to filmmakers, and we are delighted that Mayim Bialik came here for her feature directorial debut.”
“As They Made Us is one of over 100 feature films to shoot in the state since the New Jersey Film & Digital Media Tax Credit Program was signed into law in 2018,” according to David Smith, Vice Chairman of the NJ Motion Picture and Television Commission. “We have become home to a bourgeoning industry that produced over $500 million in revenue for the state last year alone, and creates thousands of jobs annually.”

New Jersey’s Film & Digital Media Tax Credit Program offers eligible production companies 35% transferable tax credit on qualified film production expenses, plus an additional 2-4% diversity bonus for qualified productions.

Other major motion pictures and television series recently attached to the state of New Jersey include Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead,” Alan Taylor’s Sopranos prequel film, “The Many Saints of Newark,” the CBS television series “The Equalizer,” Hulu’s “Wu-Tang: An American Saga" (seasons 2 and 3), Lifetime’s “Death Saved My Life,” Halle Berry’s MMA drama “Bruised,” and Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story.”

Universal Pictures feature film “Bros,” the Apple TV+ dramedy “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” and Zach Braff’s “A Good Person” were filmed in New Jersey in 2021 and are scheduled to be released later this year.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# film# television# entertainment# production# tax

Comments / 0

Published by

Film Ratings, Reviews, Collections/Lists, Analysis, and more.

New Jersey State
80 followers

More from iWATCHmovies

Four International Films on Netflix to Watch

“When an illicit arms deal goes bad, North Korean spy Pyo Jong-seong finds himself targeted not just by the South Koreans but also his own bosses.” - Letterboxd. It covers the whole spectrum of spy movie clichés. I’m often thinking “idk what’s going on but it sounds exciting” - or rather looks exciting because the dialogue delivered in English was poorly written and plagued by its own clichés.

Read full story

The Batman, Film Review

A completely new canon of Batman. Mat Reeves revives a new, grittier version of the dark knight in this dark twist on the superhero we know and love. 3.5 stars ⭐️ may be technically generous, but somehow, I couldn’t help but love this movie. I’d give it four stars, but that would be reaching a little too far.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: The Oscar’s Disaster

The Academy loses control, Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock, and No One Wants to Watch This Disaster Any Longer. Once more, the academy put in a dreadful, messy, nearly unwatchable (if not for all the drama) awards show. It is time for the Academy to step back and give the awards to the people who love movies.

Read full story
9 comments

Analysis & Review, The French Dispatch

Searchlight Pictures, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. “The staff of a European publication decides to publish a memorial edition highlighting the three best stories from the last decade: an artist sentenced to life imprisonment, student riots, and a kidnapping resolved by a chef.”

Read full story

Opinion: The Best Movies of 2021

2021 was a great year for movie lovers and a hopeful year for box office sales. Below, is a list of (in my opinion) the best movies of 2021. The Power of the Dog ★★★★½ (click title to read my review)

Read full story

2022 Netflix Film Reviews

Three 2022, Netflix Film reviews: 'Home Team,' 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre,' 'The House'. Comedy, horror, and an obscure animation, all Netflix films released this year, 2022. *the below content is the author's own opinion and not a sponsored advertisement or affiliate content.

Read full story

The Real Life Story of J. R. R. Tolkien, A Film Review

*the below content is the author's own opinion and not a sponsored advertisement or affiliate content. "England, early 20th century. The future writer and philologist John Ronald Reuel Tolkien (1892-1973) and three of his schoolmates create a strong bond between them as they share the same passion for literature and art, a true fellowship that strengthens as they grow up, but the outbreak of World War I threatens to shatter it." - Letterboxd.

Read full story

Three International TV Shows On Netflix

*the below content is the author's own opinion and now a sponsored advertisement or affiliate content. 3 International TV shows for horror fans, zombie fanatics, and psycho killer thrillers.

Read full story

Opinion: Daniel Craig's Final Bond, Film Review

NO TIME TO DIE (2O21) Most importantly, we want to be connected emotionally to the character and routing for them. Our hair should stand on edge when they’re in trouble. We care about the ambiguous and unique things they care about, so much so that we cry when they cry and laugh when they laugh.

Read full story
7 comments

Mental Health Representation In Media, Film Review

THE EXORCIST (1973) 1973 was a damaging year for mental health representation in media. This poor girl needed a psychiatrist so bad. At one point her mother asks if she should consider a psychiatrist and is told straight up, “oh no. Let’s see how the Ritalin works first.”

Read full story

Analysis and Review, The Power of the Dog

*the below content is the author's own opinion and now a sponsored advertisement or affiliate content. Phil, who is a jerk for the first half of the movie, feels forsaken by god. It becomes clear that he’s hiding his true self behind a veil of vileness in order to survive in his world - he also happens to be incredibly insecure.

Read full story

Less Movie, More Manifesto, 'The Laundromat' - 2019, Film Review

*the below is the author's personal opinion and is not a sponsored advertisement or affiliate content. " When widow Ellen Martin's idyllic vacation takes an unthinkable turn, she begins an investigation that leads to two cunning lawyers in Panama."

Read full story

A Great Movie That Fails To Entertain, 'KILLING THEM SOFTLY' 2012, Film Review

KILLING THEM SOFTLY – 2012. With all the great action cinematography you’d think there would be more action. It’s an excellent final product. Execution of the page was close to what we may call perfection (give or take the startling edits in the opening credits).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy