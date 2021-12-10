San Diego, CA

Visit This Outdoor Rooftop Cinema Club For the Best Christmas Movie Experience

Itxy Lopez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iaqyz_0dJYIa6X00
Photo by Corina Rainer on Unsplash

It’s not December without a Christmas movie or two. This fall and winter season, in addition to bundling up under a bunch of blankets in your living room, watch those modern classic holiday films at the Rooftop Cinema Club in Downtown, San Diego.

Located on the 4th-floor terrace of the Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel, this event offers an outdoor movie experience unlike any other––featuring a fantastic view of the sunset and gorgeous skyscrapers.

At the Cinema Club, you get to watch a film on a high-quality projector screen from the comfort of an adjustable deck chair, love seat, or bean bag (you decide!). It’s highly recommended––not just from the staff but from me, a recent visitor––to bring your own blanket since the nights are getting cooler and it gets a bit chilly. But don’t let that discourage you, it just adds to the holiday spirit.

How do you hear the movie? Every guest receives a set of headphones with adjustable volume. (Every set cleaned and sanitized.) This makes the experience even more personal and unforgettable.

Everything you love about a regular movie theater, you can get here: the delicious popcorn, addicting candy, and drinks. You can also purchase foods such as pretzel sticks, nachos with guacamole, charcuterie boards, and more.

It’s best if you arrive an hour before the movie begins not just to claim your seat, but to experience the whole event. There are games such as cornhole, giant Jenga, and Connect 4 for you to play with your friends, family, or partner.

This is something you don’t want to miss out on! It makes for a great night out with friends or a different kind of date night.

This month, the Cinema Club is showing Christmas movies such as Elf and Home Alone. If you’re interested, here’s the schedule for the movies showing the rest of the month.

12/11/21: Watch Elf at 2:00 pm (Get your tickets here)

12/11/21: Watch National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: Open Captions at 5:00 pm (Get your tickets here)

12/11/21: Watch Gremlins at 8:00 pm (Get your tickets here)

12/12/21: Watch The Muppet Christmas Carol at 2:00 pm (Get your tickets here)

12/12/21: Watch Jingle All The Way at 4:45 pm (Get your tickets here)

12/12/21: Watch Batman Returns at 7:30 pm (Get your tickets here)

12/13/21: Watch Elf at 8:00 pm (Get your tickets here)

12/14/21: Watch Home Alone at 8:00 pm (Get your tickets here)

12/15/21: Watch Love Actually at 8:30 pm (Get your tickets here)

12/16/21: Watch Elf at 5:00 pm (Get your tickets here)

12/16/21: Watch Serendipity at 8:00 pm + join in on Bingo Night (Get your tickets here)

12/17/21: Watch Arthur Christmas at 5:00 pm (Get your tickets here)

12/17/21: Watch The Night Before at 8:00 pm + join the Ugly Sweater Contest (Get your tickets here)

12/18/21: Watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas at 2:00 pm + crafts for the kids (Get your tickets here)

12/18/21: Watch The Santa Clause at 5:00 pm + bring your dog for this dog-friendly screening (Get your tickets here)

12/18/21: Watch Last Holiday at 8:00 pm (Get your tickets here)

12/19/21: Watch The Polar Express at 2:00 pm (Get your tickets here)

12/19/21: Watch It’s a Wonderful Life at 5:00 pm (Get your tickets here)

12/19/21: Watch The Holiday at 8:30 pm (Get your tickets here)

12/20/21: Watch Elf: Open Captions at 5:00 pm (Get your tickets here)

12/20/21: Watch Home Alone at 8:00 pm (Get your tickets here)

12/21/21: Watch National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation at 5:00 pm (Get your tickets here)

12/21/21: Watch Love Actually at 8:00 pm (Get your tickets here)

12/22/21: Watch The Grinch (2018) at 5:00 pm (Get your tickets here)

12/22/21: Watch Die Hard at 7:45 pm (Get your tickets here)

12/23/21: Watch Elf at 11:00 am, 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, 7:30 pm, or 10:00 pm + join in on “Movie Quote” Bingo

Make sure you book at least one day this month and experience this fun, unique holiday event!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
san diegochristmaschristmas moviesholidaywinter

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about San Diego, places to visit, and more.

San Diego County, CA
145 followers

More from Itxy Lopez

San Diego, CA

5 Holiday Parades in San Diego For the Whole Family to Enjoy

Holiday parades are the best way to start getting into the holiday spirit! Get your family together, and no doubt that your kids will get excited about a waving Santa Claus, floating reindeer, and endless Christmas decorations. Here's a list of upcoming holiday parades in San Diego for everyone to enjoy this winter season.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

The 5 Best Places to Go Ice Skating In San Diego (2021)

If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit this December, there’s no better place to start than by going ice skating. While San Diego ranges between 70- to 80-degree weather during the day in December, the cold starts hitting at around six in the evening. This is the perfect time to start heading out for a night in an ice rink. Here are the 5 best places to go ice skating in San Diego.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

10 Fun Events to Attend in San Diego This December

Whether you're a local looking for something new to do or a tourist in search of fun events (holiday-related or not), San Diego is packed with fun this coming month. Make sure you grab your calendar and mark these events because you won’t want to miss a thing!

Read full story
San Diego, CA

8 Family Holiday Events to Attend in San Diego This December

Whether you live in San Diego and are on the lookout for family fun or you’re on vacation with your kids, December is packed with events you won’t want to miss. If you want to give your family some unforgettable experiences, this is the best place to start.

Read full story

4 Quotes That Will Inspire You to Live Life to the Fullest

Most people like to believe they’re living safe lives. Regular lives with steady jobs and average experiences. They followed the formula society says we need to follow, and they think they’re set until the day they die.

Read full story
6 comments
San Diego, CA

3 Ways to Watch Movies Outdoors This Summer In San Diego

While watching a movie in a regular theater is always fun, why not take your movie night outdoors this summer? If you’re in San Diego, there are plenty of options to watch new and old films right under the open sky––or at least, inside your car.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

3 Nice Places to Walk Around In San Diego

As the heat inches closer in San Diego, it’s the perfect weather to leave the house and walk around the San Diego streets. The question is, where should you go? Here are some quick ideas for someone already in the car, ready for the sunshine.

Read full story
2 comments
San Diego, CA

This New York Times Bestseller Has Been on the List For Nearly 4 Years––And It’s Set In San Diego

When I first picked up the New York Times bestselling young adult novel, One of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus, I was hesitant to continue after the first few pages. The five characters are all labeled as the cliché brain, beauty, criminal, athlete, and outcast, and I wasn’t sure I wanted to dive into yet another story with such an unoriginal group.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

4 San Diego Ice Cream Shops That'll Help You Fight the Heat

Now that the San Diego weather is heating up, the best way to cool down is with an ice cream cone––or, as you’ll see later, shaved ice. While there are lots of great local ice shops to hit up, these are some of the most delicious. The last two are definitely the most hidden, but just as great for those hot summer days.

Read full story

‘6 Feet Apart’ Director Shares Advice That’ll Always Make You Feel Like a Winner

We’re conditioned to feel guilty about doing things that don’t relate to work. If you’re an entrepreneur, and you’re not hustling, you’re doing it wrong. If you’re an artist, and you’re not creating, you don’t love it.

Read full story

50 Reasons to Smile Even When Life Feels Hard

Stressed. Overwhelmed. Worried. Most of us find ourselves in these positions more often than we wish. Life feels more blocked and heavy than free and light because our worries and insecurities eat away at us.

Read full story

How to Treat Yourself Like You Treat Your Best Friend

Have you ever bullied yourself for being less than happy, positive, and productive? It looks different for everyone:. You get angry with yourself when you can’t resolve your problem.

Read full story

30 Ways to Be More Present When Life Feels Overwhelming

Do you ever think about how great it’d be if you could escape all the noise? Social media. News. YouTube. Netflix. Jealousy. Fear. Stress. It sounds freeing, but it’s unrealistic. You’re (most likely) not going to get rid of your phone or cancel your subscriptions. Like it or hate it, this is our life.

Read full story

3 Motivating Mottos for the Ones Who Feel Like Giving Up

We’re disastrous when we’re emotional. It depends on the emotion, of course. But think about all those times you’ve made a bad decision when you were angry or feeling discouraged.

Read full story

10 Ways to Show Someone You Love Them Without Saying It

Love is words, but love is also action. Saying, “I love you,” is so powerful it can warm someone’s chest and manipulate the muscles in their face to form a smile. They’re a magic spell.

Read full story

5 Epic Love Stories to Read This Pride Month

Pride Month is the best time to ride the rainbow and escape into some great love stories. These books won’t just entertain you, they’ll also give you an insight into the struggles and beauty that comes with being queer.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

New to San Diego? Here Are 5 Tips to Help You Make the Best of It

I’ve lived in San Diego practically my entire life. I know the city, the weather, and what to expect by heart. If you’re new to town, here are five tips that will hopefully make things easier for you.

Read full story

5 Reasons Your First Blog Will Fail

My first blog failed after two years of launching it. I want to say that I gave this blog my all, that I bled for it and worked hard, but I didn't. I could've done so much better with it.

Read full story

How to Stop Wasting Time and Get to Work

Monday through Sunday, before nine a.m., the first thing I do is write a one-thousand-word article. Since I chose writing as my career, writing is my top priority. It's my toughest job, which means I need to tackle it first.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy