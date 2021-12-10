Visit This Outdoor Rooftop Cinema Club For the Best Christmas Movie Experience

It’s not December without a Christmas movie or two. This fall and winter season, in addition to bundling up under a bunch of blankets in your living room, watch those modern classic holiday films at the Rooftop Cinema Club in Downtown, San Diego.

Located on the 4th-floor terrace of the Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel, this event offers an outdoor movie experience unlike any other––featuring a fantastic view of the sunset and gorgeous skyscrapers.

At the Cinema Club, you get to watch a film on a high-quality projector screen from the comfort of an adjustable deck chair, love seat, or bean bag (you decide!). It’s highly recommended––not just from the staff but from me, a recent visitor––to bring your own blanket since the nights are getting cooler and it gets a bit chilly. But don’t let that discourage you, it just adds to the holiday spirit.

How do you hear the movie? Every guest receives a set of headphones with adjustable volume. (Every set cleaned and sanitized.) This makes the experience even more personal and unforgettable.

Everything you love about a regular movie theater, you can get here: the delicious popcorn, addicting candy, and drinks. You can also purchase foods such as pretzel sticks, nachos with guacamole, charcuterie boards, and more.

It’s best if you arrive an hour before the movie begins not just to claim your seat, but to experience the whole event. There are games such as cornhole, giant Jenga, and Connect 4 for you to play with your friends, family, or partner.

This is something you don’t want to miss out on! It makes for a great night out with friends or a different kind of date night.

This month, the Cinema Club is showing Christmas movies such as Elf and Home Alone. If you’re interested, here’s the schedule for the movies showing the rest of the month.

Make sure you book at least one day this month and experience this fun, unique holiday event!