5 Holiday Parades in San Diego For the Whole Family to Enjoy

Photo by Elina Fairytale from Pexels

Holiday parades are the best way to start getting into the holiday spirit! Get your family together, and no doubt that your kids will get excited about a waving Santa Claus, floating reindeer, and endless Christmas decorations. Here's a list of upcoming holiday parades in San Diego for everyone to enjoy this winter season.

1. Coronado Holiday Parade 2021 - December 3

The Coronado Holiday Parade is more than just a parade. The event starts at 5 pm with a holiday sing-a-long for the whole family. Carol under the Christmas tree at Rotary Park, and then at 6 pm, the parade begins. You’ll see floats, marching bands, and holiday-themed cars––all of which will make the kids point and smile, no doubt. If you stay until 7 pm, you’ll also get to watch the Tree & Menorah Lighting Ceremony and the Coronado Community Band Concert. Don’t miss out on all the fun at this free event! You can find more details here.

2. Vista Christmas Parade - December 4

If you want a classic parade with a long route, make sure you pay the Visit Christmas Parade on December 4th. You’ll see your typical but no less enjoyable floats, community members, marching bands, cars, and more. Get ready for some fun, and enjoy this free event with your family. You can find more details here.

3. La Jolla Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival - December 5

Start your day with the La Jolla Christmas parade at 1:30 pm. Watch community members, floats, vintage vehicles, carriages, and school bands walk past and spread the Christmas cheer. There will also be live stage entertainment, and from 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm, your kids will get a chance to speak with Santa and capture a great photo. Stick around and you’ll also catch the tree lighting. Don’t miss out on this great event––featuring a camel (yes, you read that right)! You can find more details here.

4. Annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights Dinner - December 12 & 19

This parade is unlike any other. Rather than vintage cars and floats, you’ll see boats decorated with lights and Christmas decorations under the night sky. The Parade of Lights at the Maritime Museum of San Diego also includes a dinner buffet, such as turkey, honey-glazed ham, cornbread, hot apple cider, and more. Tickets cover not only the board parade viewing and dinner but general admission to the museum. Tickets are $70.00 per adult and $35 for kids 3 to 12. Children 2 and under are free. You can find more details here.

Side note: You can also watch this parade for free (from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm) at Embarcadero Marina Park.

5. Gaslamp Holiday Pet Parade - December 13

The Gaslamp District in Downtown San Diego is hosting its annual Pet Parade from 1 pm to 5 pm. If you just love any excuse to stare openly at cute dogs (especially when they’re wearing Santa hats) and other types of pets, then this is an event you won’t want to miss. Bring all your animal-lover friends or your kids, and get ready to take endless pictures! Plus, watch judges vote for ‘Best Pet Costume’, ‘Best Costume Duo’, ‘Cutest Critter’, and ‘Best in Show.’ You can find more details here.