The 5 Best Places to Go Ice Skating In San Diego (2021)

If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit this December, there’s no better place to start than by going ice skating. While San Diego ranges between 70- to 80-degree weather during the day in December, the cold starts hitting at around six in the evening. This is the perfect time to start heading out for a night in an ice rink. Here are the 5 best places to go ice skating in San Diego.

1. Viejas Casino & Resort

At Viejas Casino & Resort not only do you get to glide on the ice rink under the night sky, but it’s the perfect place for anyone looking to get into the Christmas spirit. The outlet center is decorated with lights, a Christmas tree, and a projector screen that shows a holiday film right beside the rink. If all that skating makes you hungry, you can grab a meal from the food court and sit down to enjoy the seasonal water show.

Hours: The rink is open daily from now through January 2. Regular hours are 3 pm to 10 pm, but they may be subject to change depending on the weather. Holiday hours also vary.

Tickets: Tickets for adults and teens are $20. For kids twelve and under, tickets are $18.

Visit the Viejas Casino website for more details.

2. UTC Ice Sports Center

The UTC Ice Sports Center is located inside the Westfield Shopping Center. You get a view of the rink right from the food court, and every time you stand there, you can’t help want to join in on the fun. Skating here is a party. You get to slide along the ice under disco lights while listening to the top music hits. They’re open year-round, but make sure to visit at least once in December for extra fun.

Hours: Since the UTC Center hosts lessons and hockey games, the time slots vary every day. (For example, one day might be able to skate starting at 11 am and another day at 7:20 pm.)

Tickets: Tickets for all ages are $25. If you purchase tickets 24-hours in advance online, they’re $20. A skate helper is an extra $15 per hour. They state on their site: “You can skate for a while, have lunch or dinner, then come back during the same session at no additional cost.”

Visit the UTC Ice Sports Center for more details.

3. Rady's Children Ice Rink

If you want to ice skate at a beautiful outdoor rink and support a good cause, the Rady’s Children Ice Rink at Liberty Station is the place to attend. Net proceeds go to the Thriving After Cancer program at Rady Children’s Hospital’s Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. Ice skate under strings of lights and beside decorated palm trees––just before grabbing a bite at a nearby restaurant.

Hours: The rink is open daily from now until January 9, from 10 am to 10 pm. They are closed on Christmas day.

Tickets: Tickets are $15 per adult, $13 per child, and $10 for military members with an ID.

Visit the Rady Foundation for more details.

4. San Diego Ice Arena

If you’d like to ice skate at a regular, but no less fun arena, make sure to pay the San Diego Ice Arena a visit. They’re open year-round and offer the best prices for groups of ten or more, which you can read about below. The holiday-themed public sessions are worth the visit.

Hours: The hours of this ice rink vary daily, but Monday through Friday, they open at 11 am, and on Saturdays, they open at 1 pm. The slots range from morning to later afternoon, and on Tuesdays, they host an “adult night” from 7 pm to 8 pm. (Click the link below for the full schedule.)

Tickets: Tickets are $15 per person. If you attend with a group of 10 or more, tickets are $13 per group member.

Visit the San Diego Ice Arena for more details.

5. Hotel Del Coronado

Every holiday season, the Hotel Del Coronado hosts their Skating by the Sea® event. If you haven’t visited yet, this will be one of the most unforgettable experiences. Only in sunny San Diego do you get to ice skate by the beach, with a view of the ocean and palm trees––under Christmas lights and decorations. You can also reserve a side lounge and sit around a fire pit while enjoying great food, holiday drinks, and a view of the rink.

Hours: The rink is open from now until January 2nd. Monday through Friday, they’re open from 4 pm to 10 pm. On Saturdays they’re open from 11 am to 10 pm and on Sundays, 11 am to 8 pm. Holiday hours vary.

Tickets: Tickets are $35 per person for 90 minutes of skating.

Visit San Diego.org for more information.