10 Fun Events to Attend in San Diego This December

Whether you're a local looking for something new to do or a tourist in search of fun events (holiday-related or not), San Diego is packed with fun this coming month. Make sure you grab your calendar and mark these events because you won’t want to miss a thing!

1. Beer Education & Tasting - December 1 (and every Wednesday)

If you want to learn more about beer, pouring—and want a chance to taste it, of course—Hidden Craft hosts a beer tasting every Wednesday for 45 minutes. You’ll get to enjoy locally crafted brews and support local brands. This is the perfect event for couples looking for new date ideas or friends searching for a fun evening. Admission is $35. You can find more details here.

2. Balboa Park’s Taste of December Nights: December 3rd - 5th

December Nights is one of San Diego’s most popular and historical annual events. Due to COVID-19, the City has altered the event and called it Taste of December Nights, turning the in-person event into a drive-through experience. This festive event features food vendors and entertainment. While you can still visit Balboa Park, as usual, this event is a drive-through only. Have a light breakfast and save space for all the food! You can find more details here.

3. Ebenezer Scrooge’s Christmas Show - December 1 - 26

No theater fan will want to miss this epic Christmas show of A Christmas Carol with “a comical local twist.” This reimagining, filled with music and set in San Diego, will give you the laugh you need to fight those winter blues. Spend your day or evening (shows are either at 2:00 pm or 7:00 pm) with the ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Future. Tickets are $85. You can find more details here.

4. Rooftop Cinema Club - Throughout December

It wouldn’t be December without a holiday film (or fifteen). One of the best places to check out this holiday season is the Rooftop Cinema Club. Watch a film, such as Elf or Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone with your partner or a group of friends on the terrace of the Manchester Grand Hyatt in Downtown, San Diego. With your own set of headphones, enjoy a movie on a projector screen while sitting on an adjustable deckchair. Tickets start at $17.50. You can find more details here.

5. Christmas Jazz Celebration - December 4

Who doesn’t feel all warm and peaceful while listening to Christmas jazz music? If that’s the type of night you’re seeking, make sure you catch The Gaslamp Quarter Jazz Orchestra, with special guests, performing on December 4th. Enjoy a relaxed evening by yourself or with a friend and get into that holiday spirit. Tickets are $21. You can find more details here.

6. Noel Noel - December 10

If you’re looking for a classic holiday show, catch Noel Noel at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on December 10th. You’ll see the San Diego Symphony, the San Diego Master Chorale, and the San Diego’s Children’s Choir—all under the night sky. Whether you attend with your family or for a date night, you’ll enjoy this magical, musical night. Tickets range from $38 to $90. You can find more details here.

7. Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: December 10

If you’d like to see a classic Christmas Tree Lighting, the annual event at San Diego Mission Bay is the one to attend. Here you’ll find great food and drinks, an arts and crafts section for kids, a photo booth to save those memories, a game room, carolers, and more. This event has it all, whether you’re with children or not, and it’s definitely one to add to the list. General admission is free. You can find more details here.

8. Uncorked: San Diego: December 11

For anyone over 21, the annual San Diego Wine Festival might just be the event you’re looking for. On December 11th, at Embarcadero Marina Park North, you’ll have a chance to taste over 200 wines and champagnes at Uncorked. There will also be food trucks and a live DJ, making it the perfect event for a night out with friends or a different type of date night. General admission is $65. You can find more details here.

9. Christmas City, USA - December 16 - 18

The Legacy Center is hosting its annual Christmas City, USA for three days this December. Catch some live entertainment, holiday and Instagram-worthy decor, food vendors, and more. If you have a family, there’ll be plenty of children’s activities set up and a 4-D motion seat theater for everyone to enjoy. Santa, of course, will make an appearance, too. This is a fun event you won’t want to miss out on. General admission is free. Parking is $10. You can find more details here.

10. Taste of National City - December 18

If you’re looking for a holiday event packed with things to do, Taste of National City is the one to attend. Not only do your kids (if you have them) get to take pictures with Santa and grab a gift or two, but there’s beer, tamales, lumpia, and more for the adults. You also get to catch a Folklorico performance, choose a winner for Battle of the Bands, and shop at the holiday stores. General admission is $20. Kids 12 and under can get in for free. You can find more details here.

