8 Family Holiday Events to Attend in San Diego This December

Itxy Lopez

Photo by Meruyert Gonullu from Pexels
Photo by Meruyert Gonullu from Pexels

Whether you live in San Diego and are on the lookout for family fun or you’re on vacation with your kids, December is packed with events you won’t want to miss. If you want to give your family some unforgettable experiences, this is the best place to start.

1. Seaworld Christmas Celebration: Now - January 2nd

Visiting Seaworld, one of San Diego’s most popular destinations, during the holiday season will make for an unforgettable family experience. The animal presentations offer a “festive twist,” you can visit Santa at his cottage, walk through the tunnel of lights, catch snowfall at the Jingle Bell Square, and eat delicious festive desserts. If you’re looking for a fun day with your kids, add this to your agenda! Tickets start at $95.99. You can find more details here.

2. Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure: December 3rd

Starting in Balboa Park, get to know some of the best parts of San Diego while taking part in a three-hour scavenger hunt. Using your smartphone as a guide, you get to see the popular and hidden gems of San Diego while learning its history. Not only do you get to enjoy the city as a tourist, but your kids will love trying to solve the clues and completing all types of challenges. Tickets range from $30 to $44, depending on how many members are on your team. You can find more details here.

3. Holidays In Your Car: December 4 - January 2

What do kids love more than presents? Christmas lights! The best place to catch some of San Diego’s best Christmas decorations is at Del Mar’s Holidays In Your Car event. Drive your family through 1.5 miles of “LED lights, holograms, and lasers.” Get into the holiday spirit and give your kids the type of night that’ll finally get them to look away from their phones. Tickets are $45 per vehicle. You can find more details here.

4. Snow N Glow Holiday Festival - December 4 - January 2

The Del Mar Fairgrounds is one of San Diego’s most famous destinations. This December, make sure you catch the Snow N Glow holiday festival with your family and kids for a night you’ll always remember. You can play with real snow, snow tube down the Snow Hill, and walk through a million festive lights (literally) in Winter Wonderland while sipping on hot chocolate. Tickets are $34.00. If you prefer the Winter Wonderland walkthrough experience only, tickets range from $12.99 to $17.99. You can find more details here.

5. San Diego International Children’s Film Festival - December 4

While this event isn’t holiday-themed like the rest, it’s definitely an event to consider if you’re in San Diego. Starting at 10 a.m., you can catch amazing children’s short films (in one-hour blocks) at the Central Library in Downtown, San Diego. You’ll also have an opportunity to talk to the filmmakers and animators, coming from all around the world. This event is perfect for all ages. General admission is free. You can find more details here.

6. Holiday Family Festival - December 4

This event is perfect for anyone with kids twelve and under. Santa arrives on the Holiday Express Train—which your family can later ride—ready to pose with your kids for pictures. Elves will be making balloons for the kids, and if the children themselves are feeling creative, there’ll be a crafts station set up. Throughout the event, snow will fall every hour on the dot. General admission is free. You can find more details here.

7. Purposeful Tiny Tot’s Winter Wonderland - December 19

Purposeful Tiny Tots is an organization whose mission is to “improve children’s self-esteem by helping them master their natural talents.” This year, they’re hosting a Winter Wonderland event and your children can visit Santa, build arts and crafts, drink hot chocolate, and more. You too can join the fun and make some memories with your kids by joining in on the parent and child games. General admission is free. You can find more details here.

8. Disney’s Frozen™ In Concert: December 22

Just in time for the winter season, you can catch Disney’s Frozen™ at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on December 22. Whether you’re a fan of the movie or need a fun place to take your kids, this event is more than just a film. The San Diego Symphony performs the score alongside the movie, making the experience much more magical and unforgettable. Tickets range from $25 to $95. You can find more details here.

