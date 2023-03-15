Where To Find Great Pizza in Ohio

Isla Chiu

Are you in the mood for pizza?

If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).

Terita's Pizza

If you want delicious pizza, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in central Ohio. Since 1959, Terita's has been serving great pizzas that have earned them a loyal fanbase.

A popular choice is the Terita's special pizza, which is topped with pepperoni, mushrooms, the restaurant's famous homemade sausage, green peppers, and onions. You also can't go wrong with the Terita's chicken special, which is topped with fajita-style chicken, tomato, onions, and green peppers.

By default, their pizza is served with a crisp, thin crust that customers love, but you can also request a thicker crust. And for those with dietary restrictions, Terita's offers a gluten-free crust.

Terita's Pizza is located at 3905 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43224.

Adriatico's

Located in the southwestern part of Ohio, this joint serves fantastic pizza. The restaurant offers three crust options: extra thin, thin, and Sicilian.

Popular specialty pizzas include the Supremo (which is topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions), chicken pesto (which is topped with chicken, tomato, spinach, onion, ricotta cheese, and pesto sauce), and BBQ chicken (which is topped with chicken, onion, jalapenos, bacon, and BBQ sauce).

If you want your pizza heaping with toppings, check out the Inflation Fighter, which is topped with plenty of pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage, green olives, black olives, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms.

If you have room for dessert, check out the gelato.

Adriatico's is located at 113 W McMillan St, Cincinnati, OH 45219.

Whistle Stop

This spot in Ohio has been around for over 100 years. Whistle Stop is known for their pizza, and when you try some, you'll see why their food has won them many local fans.

Check out their delectable chicken bacon pizza, which is topped with chicken, bacon, onion, tomato, mozzarella, and ranch dressing. Also delicious are the veggie pizza (which is topped with mushrooms, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, jalapeños, tomato, and green and black olives) and taco pizza (which is topped with taco meat, onion, tomato, tortilla chips, lettuce, and sour cream).

If you have room for something sweet, check out their pies, which are made in-house. You can't go wrong with the Nutter Butter or pecan pie.

Whistle Stop is located at 200 S Main St, Ansonia, OH 45303.

