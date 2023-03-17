Where To Find Great Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area

Photo by bhofack2/Getty Images

Are you looking for a delicious fish fry?

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).

St Dominic Church

On Friday nights, this church in Shaker Heights is offering fish fry during Lent from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM. For $15, you can get a delicious dinner with your choice of 3 pieces of fried fish, 2 pieces of baked fish, or 6 shrimp. A dinner also comes with your choice of potato, coleslaw, a roll, and dessert. They're also offering an $18 salmon dinner with mashed potatoes and green beans.

Be sure to bring your credit card as the church will not accept cash for payments.

St Dominic Church is located at 3450 Norwood Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44122.

Holy Family Catholic Parish

If you find yourself in Parma on Friday night, you can't go wrong with the delicious fish fry at this church. For $14, you can get a dinner with your choice of fried cod or baked pollock along with French fries, 2 pierogis, your choice of coleslaw or applesauce, bread, beverage, and dessert. They're also offering pizza for $2, mac and cheese for $3, and cabbage and noodles for $3.

Fish fry dinners are served on Fridays during Lent from 4 PM to 7 PM.

Holy Family Catholic Parish is located at 7367 York Rd, Parma, OH 44130.

Inn Cahoots

If you're looking for fried fish every day and not just Friday, you should check out this spot in Seven Hills. Check out their perch and pierogi dinner, which includes breaded perch fillets, coleslaw, garlic aioli sauce, sour cream, and 3 pierogis of your choice (they offer cheddar & potato; bacon, cheddar & potato; onion, potato & cottage cheese; potato; and sauerkraut). Inn Cahoots also offers great battered cod.

Inn Cahoots is located at 7525 Broadview Rd, Seven Hills, OH 44131.

Ohio City Provisions

This butcher shop is serving up a fantastic fish fry on Fridays during Lent. Their fish fry features beer-battered Atlantic cod, house-made coleslaw (which is made with cabbage, carrots, apples, and beets), fries, and house-made tartar sauce that's prepared with mayo, candied jalapenos, fresh dill, and chives. Each meal costs $18, and orders must be placed on their website.

Ohio City Provisions is located at 3208 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113.