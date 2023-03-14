Where To Find Great Pies in Ohio

Photo by twity1/Getty Images Signature

Are you craving a delicious slice of pie?

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).

Partial To Pie Bakery

This bakery offers great homemade pies that are beloved by customers and made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Locals love their cream pies; you can't go wrong with flavors like chocolate, banana, and coconut. The bakery also serves fantastic fruit pies. Customers especially enjoy the peach and cherry pies.

In addition to sweet pies, Partial To Pie makes delectable quiches for those who don't have much of a sweet tooth. Check out their BLT (bacon, leeks, and tomato) quiche and veggie quiche, which has baby portabella mushrooms, onion, spinach, and sweet peppers.

Partial To Pie Bakery is located at 200 Shroyer Rd, Dayton, OH 45419.

Dough Mama

If you're hungry for some pie and in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this place, which offers classic American fare with a unique spin.

Check out their delicious maple bourbon pecan pie; in addition to pecans, this pie is prepared with organic maple syrup and Kentucky Bourbon, and has a delightful layer of rich dark chocolate on the bottom.

Other great offerings include their honey apple pie (the pie is made with Granny Smith apple chunks, cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, and honey) and banana dream pie, which is filled with chocolate ganache, peanut butter cream, fresh banana, and banana pudding and is topped with whip and peanuts.

Dough Mama is located at 3335 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202.

Mary Yoder's Amish Kitchen

If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio's Amish country, you should check out the fantastic homemade pies at this place. Some of their most popular pies are Dutch apple, elderberry, strawberry rhubarb, and chocolate cream. They also offer varieties such as German chocolate, raisin, pumpkin, cherry, chocolate peanut butter cream, lemon cream, and more.

For those with dietary restrictions, Mary Yoder's also makes a selection of sugar-free pies such as apple, blackberry, blueberry, cherry, elderberry, pumpkin, red raspberry, and rhubarb.

Mary Yoder's Amish Kitchen is located at 14743 North State Street, Middlefield, OH 44062.

Miles Farmers Market

In addition to fresh produce and meat, this place has a great bakery. They're known for their fruits of the forest pie. The filling of this delicious pie is made with apples, rhubarb, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries and is covered by a perfectly golden brown crust. They also offer classic pies like apple and peach as well as other fruit and cream pies plus sugar-free varieties.

Miles Farmers Market is located at 28560 Miles Rd, Solon, OH 44139.