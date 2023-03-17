Where To Find Great Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

With St. Patrick's Day right around the corner, you might be wondering where you should get your corned beef fix.

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should consider checking out these places, which are all offering corned beef on the holiday (this list is not at all exhaustive!).

Photo by sbossert/Getty Images Signature

Ohio City Provisions

Located on the westside, this shop is offering delicious corned beef sandwiches on March 17. Their sandwiches feature toasted rye bread, corned beef that's made in-house (it's made with grass-fed beef roast that's soaked in a flavorful brine for days beforehand), sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their own Thousand Island dressing. Each sandwich also comes with a side of hand-cut fries. The shop is also selling their corned beef by the pound.

To place an online order, go here.

Ohio City Provisions is located at 3208 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Express Deli

This little convenience store in Brook Park has some of the best corned beef sandwiches in the area. Get a big delicious jumbo corned beef sandwich with Swiss cheese and mustard for $16 or a jumbo Reuben for $17.50. Their bread options include the traditional rye, pita, white, brioche, wheat, or hoagie.

Online orders are strongly recommended.

Express Deli is located at 5185 Smith Rd, Brook Park, OH 44142.

Jack's Deli and Restaurant

If you want a tasty corned beef sandwich, you can't go wrong with this place in University Heights. Their corned beef sandwiches are piled high with juicy, tender meat. You can get a regular-size sandwich for $16.95. If you're "not so hungry," you can get a smaller sandwich for $14.95. If you're "really hungry," you can get a jumbo sandwich for $20.45. Each sandwich comes with your choice of potato salad or coleslaw.

Jack's Deli and Restaurant is located at 14490 Cedar Rd, University Heights, OH 44121.

Southside Diner

If you're looking for great corned beef, you should check out this local favorite in Parma. You can't go wrong with their homemade corned beef sandwiches, which are stacked high with the meat. They also have fantastic Reubens. Customers also recommend the Southside Reuben; in addition to hot corned beef, sauerkraut, and melted Swiss cheese, this sandwich comes with hot pastrami.

Patrons also love their famous corned beef hash, which is homemade and delicious. Their menu also has a Reuben-inspired eggs benedict and the "corned beef stacker," which consists of a potato pancake that's topped with Thousand Island dressing, sauerkraut, hot corned beef, melted Swiss, and a sunny side up egg.

Southside Diner is located at 10705 W Pleasant Valley Rd, Parma, OH 44130.