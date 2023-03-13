Where To Find Great Breakfast in Ohio

Isla Chiu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDWRh_0lH7rjXf00
Photo byLauriPatterson/Getty Images Signature

Are you looking for a delicious way to start your morning?

If you're in Ohio, you should consider checking out these places (this list is not at all comprehensive!).

Tasi Cafe

Located in central Ohio, this cafe offers great breakfasts that are made from scratch with locally sourced ingredients. Customer recommendations include the Challah French toast, which is served with caramelized bananas and maple syrup; huevos rancheros; smoked salmon bagel (the salmon is smoked in-house); buttermilk pancakes, which come with sweet and spicy bacon plus maple syrup; and poached eggs and black bean cakes, which are served with jalapeno butter.

Patrons also recommend getting a side of their roasted potatoes, which are seasoned with garlic and rosemary.

Tasi Cafe is located at 680 N Pearl St #1518, Columbus, OH 43215.

Taste of Belgium

If you're a fan of Belgian waffles, you can't go wrong with this local chain in southwestern Ohio.

If you're looking for something sweet and savory, a popular dish is the restaurant's signature chicken and waffle, which features a fresh, not frozen, hand-breaded chicken breast and one of their famous waffles. The dish is topped with Ohio maple syrup and hot sauce, and comes with a salad dressed in lemon vinaigrette. Patrons also enjoy their McWaffle, which is a split waffle filled with an over-easy egg, smoked bacon, and melted Gruyère cheese.

If you have a sweet tooth, you can't go wrong with any of the sweet crepes or sweet waffles (customers particularly enjoy the banana and Nutella waffle).

Taste of Belgium has several locations: Over-the-Rhine (1135 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202), Rookwood (3825 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209), the Banks (16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202), Mason (12071 Mason Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249), Kenwood (7800 Montgomery Rd #14, Cincinnati, OH 45236), Findlay Market (1801 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202), and Liberty Township (7622 Blake St, Liberty Township, OH 45069).

Mike's Place

This spot in northeast Ohio is beloved by patrons for its quirky décor, generous portions, and tasty food. If you have a big appetite, you might want to check out the aptly-named Belly Buster, which has 3 eggs, 1 ham steak, 3 sausage links, bacon, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits, sausage gravy, and your choice of toast. Patrons also enjoy the homemade corned beef hash, country fried steak, and omelets (check out the Pat O'Brien omelet, which is a favorite of Kent State students and filled with gyro meat, hash browns, onions, and green peppers).

Mike's Place is located at 1700 S Water St #4447, Kent, OH 44240.

