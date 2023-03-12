Where To Get Great Corned Beef in Ohio

Photo by rudisill/Getty Images Signature

Are you in the mood for delicious corned beef?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!).

Valters at the Maennerchor

If you find yourself in central Ohio, you should check out the food at this German restaurant. In addition to traditional German cuisine, Valters offers great Reuben sandwiches. Their big Reubens come with thick slices of slow roasted corned beef, plenty of sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing. If you come here during brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, you should check out their homemade corned beef hash. In addition to corned beef, their hash is made with cabbage and egg, and comes with home fries and a baguette that's served warm.

Valters at the Maennerchor is located at 976 S High St, Columbus, OH 43206.

P.J. McIntyre's Irish Pub

Located in northeast Ohio, this pub serves excellent corned beef. Check out their delicious Reuben sandwiches, which have their corned beef that's made in-house, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing that's also made in-house between toasted slices of marbled rye. They also have hot corned beef sandwiches with Swiss cheese, Irish egg rolls that are filled with Reuben sandwich fixings, and Reuben quesadillas. If you want something more traditional, check out their boxty, a stuffed potato pancake. They offer a boxty filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese. If you have room for dessert, check out the scrumptious made-from-scratch bread pudding, which is topped with Irish whiskey cream sauce.

P.J. McIntyre's Irish Pub is located at 17119 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111.

Laszlo's Iron Skillet Restaurant

This European restaurant in the southwestern part of Ohio offers a mean Reuben sandwich. Their Reuben features plenty of sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on the side. If you want a Lent-friendly version of the Reuben, check out their grouper Reuben, which comes with blackened grouper instead of corned beef.

Laszlo's Iron Skillet Restaurant is located at 1020 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45245.

Luckie's Barn & Grill

If you find yourself in the northwestern part of the state, you should check out the Reuben sandwich at this place. Their Reuben is stacked with delicious corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing.

Luckie's Barn & Grill is located at 3310 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH 43616.