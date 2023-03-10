Looking for Italian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, Ohio

The other day, I was craving Italian food.

Chicken parmesan Photo by the author

To get my Italian food fix, I went to Bistro on 130, a restaurant that's located at a small and unassuming strip mall in Middleburg Heights.

Though the place doesn't look like much on the outside, the interior was nice with clean tablecloths, romantic lighting, and comfortable seating.

After being greeted by the exceedingly friendly staff, I sat at a booth. I ordered the chicken parmesan, and because my server hyped it up, I also got the soup of the day, which was cream of mushroom.

I received the cream of mushroom soup first. I took a bite, and I'm glad to report that the soup lived up to the hype. It was full of flavor and came with plenty of mushrooms.

Cream of mushroom soup Photo by the author

To make the start of my meal even better, I also received a complimentary basket of bread with butter. The bread came out soft and warm, and more than satisfied me until the arrival of my main entrée.

Complimentary bread with butter Photo by the author

The lunch portion of chicken parmesan was generously sized and came with a side of penne pasta. Like the cream of mushroom soup, the chicken parmesan was excellent. Under the delicious marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese, the chicken breast was tender and juicy. The penne pasta was a nice complement to the chicken parmesan and was great with the marinara sauce.

Though the chicken parmesan, soup, and bread filled me up plenty, I couldn't resist getting dessert, despite me so not needing the additional carbs or sugar.

I ended my meal with tiramisu. When my dessert came out, I was surprised by the presentation. It didn't look like the tiramisu I've had at other restaurants. Fortunately, it tasted just as scrumptious as the tiramisu I've had at other good Italian restaurants. The sponge cake was soft and moist, and the dessert wasn't cloyingly sweet. I devoured the whole thing happily, chocolate shavings and all.

Tiramisu Photo by the author

I was pleasantly surprised when the bill arrived as well (a rarity in these times of crazy inflation!). I found out that the cream of mushroom soup was complimentary. At Bistro on 130, along with bread, you can get either soup or salad for free with your main entrée. So before tax and tip, my bill came out to be $22 with the chicken parmesan being $15 and the tiramisu being $7, which I thought wasn't too bad considering the generous portions and great service.

So when my server asked me, "Will we see you again?" at the end of my meal, I promptly said, "Yes."

Bistro on 130 is located at 7778 W 130th St, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130.