Where To Get Great Fish Fry in Ohio

Isla Chiu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4u1U_0lEJQPui00
Photo bygkrphoto/Getty Images Pro

Are you in the mood for some tasty fish fry?

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places, which all offer fantastic fried fish (this list is not at all exhaustive!).

McClellan's Pub

If you want delicious fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this pub in central Ohio. Their fish and chips include crispy beer-battered Atlantic cod, house-made slaw, tartar sauce, and fries. Patrons also enjoy their crab cakes and fish sandwich, which comes with a piece of beer-battered cod, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce. If you have room for something sweet, check out the fried bread pudding bites, which are covered with cinnamon and sugar and served with ice cream on the side.

McClellan's Pub is located at 6694 Sawmill Rd, Columbus, OH 43235.

Prosperity Social Club

This local favorite in Northeast Ohio serves some of the best fish fry in the area. Their fish fry consists of haddock that is hand-dipped in beer batter, asiago mac and cheese, vinegar slaw, and tartar sauce. During Lent on Fridays, the restaurant also offers the "Gotta Haddock" fish fry special, which in addition to haddock, mac and cheese, and coleslaw, comes with two potato pierogis and New England clam chowder.

Prosperity Social Club is located at 1109 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Richie's

In addition to delicious fried chicken, this place in the southwestern part of Ohio offers great fried fish, including whiting, cod, and catfish. Check out their fish dinner, which comes with 2 crispy pieces of your choice of fish, two sides of your choice, and your choice of cornbread or roll. Recommended sides include mac and cheese, potato wedges, greens, and/or candied yams. If you have room for dessert, check out their peach cobbler.

Richie's is located at 110 Woolper Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220.

Harbor Town Tavern

For great fish fry, you can't go wrong with this place. Check out their delectable fish and chips, which include beer-battered cod, Old Bay waffle fries, and malt vinegar aioli. If you have room for dessert, check out their s'mores bread pudding (which has chocolate syrup, marshmallows, and graham crackers) and apple crisp, which is made with Granny Smith apples, caramel bourbon, and almonds and is served with vanilla ice cream.

Harbor Town Tavern is located at 7010 Lighthouse Way, Perrysburg, OH 43551.

I write about local eats in the Cleveland area and my struggles of trying to make it as a full-time writer.

Cleveland, OH
