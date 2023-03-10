Where To Get Great Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area

Photo by bhofack2/Getty Images

Are you in the mood to eat some delicious fried fish?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places, which are all offering fish fry specials during the Lenten season.

Chagrin River Diner

Located in the eastside suburb of Willoughby, this diner is offering great fish fry specials on Fridays during Lent. For $18, you can get a generous portion of delicious Lake Erie yellow perch with a side of crispy spud potatoes and house-made kale slaw. If you want more Lake Erie yellow perch, you can get an endless, all-you-can-eat portion for an additional $10.

Chagrin River Diner is located at 4099 Erie St, Willoughby, OH 44094.

Saint John Vianney Church

If you find yourself in Mentor on Friday, you should check out the fish fry at this church. On Fridays during the Lenten season, from 5 PM to 7:30 PM, the church will be serving all-you-can-eat baked and fried fish plus soup, salad, coleslaw, pierogis, mac and cheese, rolls, dessert, and beverages. The cost is $20 per adult, $10 per child aged 5 to 12, and free for children 4 and under.

Saint John Vianney Church is located at 7575 Bellflower Rd, Mentor, OH 44060.

My Corner Bar

During Lent, this bar in the westside suburb of Parma Heights is offering delicious fish fry specials on Fridays from 2 PM to 9 PM. For $16.95, you can get a fish fry dinner with two cod fillets (you can get the cod either beer-battered or breaded), your choice of hushpuppies or fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, for $24.95, you can get their Lent platter, which comes with a homemade crab cake, 3 pieces of fried shrimp, 1 cod fillet, 2 homemade potato & cheese pierogis, fries, and coleslaw.

My Corner Bar is located at 6211 W 130th St, Parma Heights, OH 44130.

Gunselman's Tavern

If you want delicious fish fry, you can't go wrong with the Friday specials at this place in Fairview Park. For $25, you can get a dinner with delicious yellow perch caught from the Great Lakes (either Lake Erie, Huron, Ontario, or Superior), French fries, tartar sauce, coleslaw, and lemon. For $15, you can get fish and chips with beer-battered cod loins, French fries, tartar sauce, coleslaw, and lemon.

Gunselman's Tavern is located at 21490 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH 44126.