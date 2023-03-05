4 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area

Photo by Joshua Resnick

Are you looking for delicious soul food?

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local joints (this list is not at all meant to be exhaustive!).

Open Pitt Bar-B-Que

Located on the eastside in Cleveland's Forrest Hill neighborhood, this takeout spot serves delicious soul food that keeps customers coming back for more. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic barbecue; locals enjoy the ribs and Polish boy sandwiches, which come slathered in the joint's tasty barbecue sauce (the sauce is also great on their fries). Customers also enjoy the wings, greens, and catfish.

Open Pitt Bar-B-Que is located at 12335 St Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44108.

Berea Smokehouse Barbecue and Grill

If you find yourself in the westside suburb of Berea, you can't go wrong with the food at this joint. Patrons can't get enough of their tender ribs with meat that falls right off the bone, catfish, and Polish boy sandwiches. As for sides, you can't go wrong with some of their Cajun fries, mac and cheese, and/or collard greens.

Berea Smokehouse Barbecue and Grill is located at 819 N Rocky River Dr, Berea, OH 44017.

Smokin Geminis

A relative newcomer to Cleveland's food scene (the place opened last year), Smokin Geminis offers delicious soul food. Check out their wings, catfish, smothered pork chops, and smoked corned beef. They also have a wide selection of sides, including - but not limited to - coleslaw, potato salad, fried mushrooms, mac and cheese, fries, candied carrots, fried pickles, five-bean meat chili, and more. If you have room for something sweet, check out the carrot cake or red velvet cake. On Fridays and Saturdays, the place is open late - until 2:30 AM - making it a great option for late night cravings.

Smokin Geminis is located at 3915 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115.

Marsha’s Soul Food Cafe

Located in the city's South Broadway neighborhood, Marsha's is beloved by patrons for their generous portions, affordable prices, great hospitality, and delicious food. Customers love their burgers (which are made with fresh, not frozen beef patties), perch, wings, Polish boys, ribs, and pork chops.

Marsha’s Soul Food Cafe is located at 3868 E 71st St, Cleveland, OH 44105.