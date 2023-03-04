Looking for Ice Cream in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Ohio Chain

Photo by the author

The other day, it was 30 degrees, snowing a little, and chilly as heck.

Did that stop me from getting some ice cream?

Of course not!

To get my ice cream fix, I went to the Westlake location of Graeter's, a Cincinnati-based chain that's known for their French pot ice cream.

Because I was feeling really indulgent, I got a sundae, specifically the 1870 Tower. By default, the sundae comes with a scoop of black raspberry chocolate chip, which is considered the chain's signature flavor and for good reason. On my first-ever visit to Graeter's, I'd tried a scoop of black raspberry chocolate chip and loved it. I'd been delighted by its creaminess and authentic black raspberry flavor, and I'd been pleased by the plentiful amount of chocolate chips.

But for the 1870 Tower, I decided to get a scoop of their Buckeye Blitz ice cream instead. Fortunately, the Buckeye Blitz ice cream was just as good and creamy. The flavor perfectly mimicked the Ohio candy, possessing plenty of chocolate peanut butter goodness. There were also bits of peanut butter cookie dough and dark chocolate chips, adding to the ice cream's scrumptiousness.

In addition to a scoop of ice cream, the 1870 Tower sundae came with chocolate Bundt cake, hot fudge, whipped cream, pecans, and a maraschino cherry on top. Everything in my bowl was great, especially the chocolate Bundt cake, which came out warm, soft, and moist. The cake was indulgent and rich and so worth the calories.

Was my sundae worth the havoc it later wreaked on my lactose-intolerant body? Of course!

My only quibble was the price of the sundae ($7.50), which I thought was a tad on the steep side for a sundae with a single scoop of ice cream. However, the scoop was sizable, and I would totally be willing to pay that much again for another sundae. Also, you get what you pay for, and what you get at Graeter's is delicious, indulgent, high-quality ice cream.

Graeter's has two locations in Northeast Ohio: Crocker Park (261 Main St, Westlake, OH 44145) and Pinecrest (10 Park Ave Suite 116, Beachwood, OH 44122). For other locations in Ohio and elsewhere, visit their website.