Looking for Caribbean Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Willowick, Ohio

The other day, I wanted to see this horror movie, but only one theater in Greater Cleveland was playing it, and that theater was all the way in Willoughby, a full 35-minute drive away from me.

Nonetheless, I didn't let the distance (and price of gas) deter me from making a trek to the eastside.

Unfortunately, the movie was kind of a mixed bag, and I wouldn't say it was worth the long drive.

After the movie, I decided to get food at a nearby restaurant since I don't often find myself that far east. I went to Ela's Caribbean Grill, a Jamaican restaurant in Willowick.

Fortunately, my meal at Ela's was not a mixed bag and was wholeheartedly fantastic!

The "small" jerk BBQ chicken meal Photo by the author

I ordered a small jerk BBQ chicken meal, which came with two sides. The sides I chose were rasta pasta and red beans & rice. I also got a beef patty and a bottle of Ela's homemade strawberry lemonade.

Though I got a "small" meal, I received a lot of food. The two pieces of chicken - a leg and a thigh - were sizable, and I got a generous portion of red beans & rice.

All of my food came out hot and fresh. In addition, everything - and I mean everything - was delicious and packed with flavor, from the pasta and the rice to the chicken and beef patty. The pasta was covered in a creamy, alfredo-like sauce that had a pleasantly spicy kick. It was cooked well along with the red beans & rice.

Beef patty Photo by the author

The beef patty was also excellent. The outer crust was flaky while the beef filling was flavorful.

The strawberry lemonade was sweet and refreshing with just a bit of tartness. I could've drunk a whole gallon of the stuff.

Strawberry lemonade Photo by the author

But of course, best of all was the jerk BBQ chicken. Since I have timid taste-buds, I opted for the mild chicken instead of spicy. Even mild, the jerk BBQ chicken had a bit of a kick, but thankfully, it wasn't overwhelmingly spicy and was balanced by the slight sweetness of the sauce, which was fantastic. The chicken itself was incredibly juicy and tender, and I made sure to eat my chicken until the bones were absolutely bare.

To make things even better, the food was reasonably priced. My "small" (but generously portioned) meal was $11, my sizable beef patty was $3.50, and the strawberry lemonade was $3.

If you're looking for Jamaican food in Greater Cleveland, you absolutely can't go wrong with Ela's.

Ela's Caribbean Grill is located at 1237 E 305th St, Willowick, OH 44092.