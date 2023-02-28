Looking for Caribbean Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Willowick, Ohio

The other day, I wanted to see this horror movie, but only one theater in Greater Cleveland was playing it, and that theater was all the way in Willoughby, a full 35-minute drive away from me.
Nonetheless, I didn't let the distance (and price of gas) deter me from making a trek to the eastside.
Unfortunately, the movie was kind of a mixed bag, and I wouldn't say it was worth the long drive.
After the movie, I decided to get food at a nearby restaurant since I don't often find myself that far east. I went to Ela's Caribbean Grill, a Jamaican restaurant in Willowick.
Fortunately, my meal at Ela's was not a mixed bag and was wholeheartedly fantastic!
I ordered a small jerk BBQ chicken meal, which came with two sides. The sides I chose were rasta pasta and red beans & rice. I also got a beef patty and a bottle of Ela's homemade strawberry lemonade.
Though I got a "small" meal, I received a lot of food. The two pieces of chicken - a leg and a thigh - were sizable, and I got a generous portion of red beans & rice.
All of my food came out hot and fresh. In addition, everything - and I mean everything - was delicious and packed with flavor, from the pasta and the rice to the chicken and beef patty. The pasta was covered in a creamy, alfredo-like sauce that had a pleasantly spicy kick. It was cooked well along with the red beans & rice.
The beef patty was also excellent. The outer crust was flaky while the beef filling was flavorful.
The strawberry lemonade was sweet and refreshing with just a bit of tartness. I could've drunk a whole gallon of the stuff.
But of course, best of all was the jerk BBQ chicken. Since I have timid taste-buds, I opted for the mild chicken instead of spicy. Even mild, the jerk BBQ chicken had a bit of a kick, but thankfully, it wasn't overwhelmingly spicy and was balanced by the slight sweetness of the sauce, which was fantastic. The chicken itself was incredibly juicy and tender, and I made sure to eat my chicken until the bones were absolutely bare.
To make things even better, the food was reasonably priced. My "small" (but generously portioned) meal was $11, my sizable beef patty was $3.50, and the strawberry lemonade was $3.
If you're looking for Jamaican food in Greater Cleveland, you absolutely can't go wrong with Ela's.
Ela's Caribbean Grill is located at 1237 E 305th St, Willowick, OH 44092.
