3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

Photo by Lucas Andrade on Unsplash

Are you craving fried chicken?

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).

Richie's Chicken

If you want delicious fried chicken, you can't go wrong with Richie's. Their chicken is full of flavor, juicy on the inside, and covered with a perfectly crispy breading. You can't go wrong with the regular fried chicken, but if you want some heat, customers highly recommend the spicy chicken. As for sides, patrons love their greens, cornbread, and potato wedges, which some customers say are just as tasty and flavorful as the chicken. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler.

Richie's Chicken is located at 8265 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45239.

F&N Goode Chick'n Tenders

Fans of chicken tenders should check out this place on the west side. Their tenders are breaded by hand, and many customers will tell you the tenders here are more delicious and flavorful than the ones you find at the big chains. In addition to great tenders, the restaurant offers some delicious dipping sauces: the aptly-named "awesome sauce," blue grass BBQ, homemade honey mustard, and buffalo. Patrons also recommend the homemade coleslaw and bacon mac & cheese.

F&N Goode Chick'n Tenders is located at 5102 Crookshank Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45238.

Greyhound Tavern

If you're in the mood for fried chicken, you should check out this joint just across the Ohio River. Greyhound Tavern has been around since 1921, and when you try some of their food, you'll see why they have managed to stick around for so long. Their fried chicken is covered in a delicious breading that's made with a secret special recipe and fried to perfection. Patrons also enjoy their fried chicken livers, which are served with mashed potatoes, sautéed sweet onions, roasted corn, chicken gravy, and coleslaw. If you want to eat a lot of chicken plus other great dishes, you should check out their brunch buffet, which is offered on Sundays from 10 AM to 2 PM. And on Monday and Tuesday nights, for parties of 3 or more, the restaurant offers family-style fried chicken, where each person receives 4 pieces of delicious fried chicken plus mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, a biscuit, and green beans. If you have room for dessert, check out the bread pudding.

Greyhound Tavern is located at 2500 Dixie Hwy, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017.