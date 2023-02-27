3 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Photo by pixelshot

Are you searching for a delicious way to start your morning?

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these great diners, which all offer fantastic breakfasts (this list is not at all comprehensive!).

George's Kitchen

This local favorite in Northeast Ohio serves delicious home-cooked breakfasts. Check out their chicken and waffles, which come with 3 chicken tender strips plus 3 mini Belgian waffles with syrup and butter. You also can't go wrong with their Greek-style center cut pork chops, which are covered in a delicious lemon sauce and which come with 3 eggs, home fries, and toast with jelly. Other great options include their corned beef hash and 3-egg omelets. If you want to satisfy your sweet tooth, check out their crepes, which are filled with vanilla cream cheese and topped with strawberries and whipped cream.

George's Kitchen is located at 13101 Triskett Rd, Cleveland, OH 44111.

Fitzy's Old Fashioned Diner

Located in central Ohio, this retro diner offers great breakfasts with generous portions. Patrons love their pancakes, which are called "manhole covers" due to their big size. You also can't go wrong with their corned beef hash (which is made in-house and with potatoes and onions), chicken fried steak, and house-made biscuits and gravy. Customers also say getting some of their delicious home fries is a must. If you're really hungry, you might want to check out their Kitchen Sink challenge, which consists of a massive 6-egg western omelet (which is filled with diced ham, bell peppers, onions, and cheddar), 6 strips of bacon, 6 sausage links, 2 "manhole covers," and a pound of home fries. If you manage to eat all of it in 30 minutes or less, you get your meal for free plus a t-shirt and your photo on the restaurant's wall of fame. If you don't, you owe the diner $29.

Fitzy's Old Fashioned Diner is located at 1487 Schrock Rd, Columbus, OH 43229.

Price Hill Chili Family Restaurant

In addition to great chili, this restaurant in the southwestern part of Ohio serves tasty breakfasts. Customer recommendations include their goetta and cheese omelets, hangover bowl (which is filled with eggs, home fries, a biscuit, gravy, cheese, and your choice of bacon, sausage, or goetta), and mailman breakfast sandwich, which is served on toast with a fried egg, cheese, lettuce, mayo, and your choice of bacon, sausage, or goetta.

Price Hill Chili Family Restaurant is located at 4920 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238.