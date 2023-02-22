3 Places To Get Japanese Food in Ohio

Photo by DragonFly/Getty Images Pro

Are you in the mood for Japanese food?

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!).

Ginko Restaurant

Located in Northeast Ohio, this restaurant serves some of the best sushi in the area. The prices are by no means cheap, but as many customers will tell you, you get what you pay for, and what you get is high-quality food. Customers enjoy sushi rolls such as the Eye of the Tiger (which has scallop, shiitake, and burdock root), Ginko (which has tuna, salmon, hamachi, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, romaine lettuce, daikon, and tobiko), and negi toro (fatty tuna and scallion). Other recommendations include the delicious truffle miso soup (which has lobster), unagi and foie gras, and wagyu tataki. If you don't care for sushi, the restaurant also offers shabu shabu (Japanese hotpot) with either certified angus beef or wagyu beef.

Ginko Restaurant is located at 2247 Professor Ave B, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Fujiyama Steak House of Japan

Fans of hibachi can't go wrong with this place in central Ohio. In addition to skilled and entertaining chefs, Fujiyama offers an inviting atmosphere with gorgeous fish tanks around the restaurant. Patrons enjoy the teriyaki chicken, filet mignon, NY strip, and scallops. If you come here during lunchtime, in addition to your choice of protein, your meal comes with onion soup, salad with house dressing, vegetables, and fried rice. If you come here during dinnertime, your meal comes with a hibachi shrimp appetizer, onion soup, salad with house dressing, vegetables, and steamed rice.

Fujiyama Steak House of Japan is located at 5755 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43229.

Tokugawa

If you want great Japanese fare, you should check out this place. They have hibachi that's both delicious to eat and entertaining to watch. Their hibachi dinners include your choice of protein (they offer scallops, swordfish, chicken, steak, salmon, shrimp, and filet mignon), a garden salad, vegetables, fried rice, yum yum sauce, ginger sauce, and a shrimp appetizer. The restaurant also serves fantastic sushi. Check out specialty rolls like the dancing scallop roll (which is filled with spicy crab and scallop and topped with spicy tuna, crab, and the chef's special sauce) and Tokugawa roll (a soybean wrap roll filled with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, and asparagus and topped with seared tuna, salmon, mayo, masago, scallions, and soy glaze).

Tokugawa is located at 5723 Signal Hill Ct, Milford, OH 45150.