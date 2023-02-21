3 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Columbus Area

Photo by bhofack2/Getty Images

Are you in the mood for some fried fish?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Columbus area (this list is not at all exhaustive!).

Marino's Seafood Fish & Chips

If you find yourself in Grandview, you should check out the fish and chips at this place. Their fish is covered in a light batter before being fried to crispy perfection. You can't go wrong with their classic fish and chips combo, which comes with two pieces of their fish, thick-cut chips, and two hushpuppies. In addition to fried fish, Marino's offers fried clams, smelts, and shrimp plus crab cakes. If you're aiming to eat a lot of fried fish, you should come here on Saturdays and check out their all-you-can-eat special. Not only does the special include unlimited quantities of fish, but it also includes all-you-can-eat chips, hushpuppies, slaw, and fountain drinks.

Marino's Seafood Fish & Chips is located at 1216 W 5th Ave, Columbus, OH 43212.

Shrimp Lips

Located in Merion Village, this joint offers great fried fish. Check out their fish meal, which comes with two pieces of your choice of fried tilapia, whiting, or cod plus their flavorful Cajun fries and two hushpuppies. Shrimp Lips also serves fantastic catfish and - of course - shrimp.

Shrimp Lips is located at 1624 Parsons Ave, Columbus, OH 43207.

Old Bag of Nails

If you want great fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this local chain. Check out their famous fish and chips, which consist of Atlantic cod that's battered by hand, steak fries, coleslaw, and their signature tartar sauce. The fish typically comes fried, but you can also have it blackened or pan seared by request. If you want a bit of heat, ask to have the fish and chips "Eddie style," and they'll add some spice to the batter. And if you like Reuben sandwiches, you might want to check out their Reuben-style fish sandwich.

Old Bag of Nails has several locations in central Ohio: Bexley (18 N Nelson Rd, Columbus, OH 43219), Clintonville (4416 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214), Hilliard ( 4065 Main St, Hilliard, OH 43026), Old Worthington (663 High St, Worthington, OH 43085), Upper Arlington (2102 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington, OH 43221), Westerville (24 North State Street # 26 # 26, Westerville, OH 43081), Pickerington (797 Hill Road North, Pickerington, Ohio 43147), and Whitehall (4661 E Broad St, Whitehall, OH 43213).