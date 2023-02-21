Columbus, OH

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Columbus Area

Isla Chiu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sVg7Z_0kuZsl4Z00
Photo bybhofack2/Getty Images

Are you in the mood for some fried fish?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Columbus area (this list is not at all exhaustive!).

Marino's Seafood Fish & Chips

If you find yourself in Grandview, you should check out the fish and chips at this place. Their fish is covered in a light batter before being fried to crispy perfection. You can't go wrong with their classic fish and chips combo, which comes with two pieces of their fish, thick-cut chips, and two hushpuppies. In addition to fried fish, Marino's offers fried clams, smelts, and shrimp plus crab cakes. If you're aiming to eat a lot of fried fish, you should come here on Saturdays and check out their all-you-can-eat special. Not only does the special include unlimited quantities of fish, but it also includes all-you-can-eat chips, hushpuppies, slaw, and fountain drinks.

Marino's Seafood Fish & Chips is located at 1216 W 5th Ave, Columbus, OH 43212.

Shrimp Lips

Located in Merion Village, this joint offers great fried fish. Check out their fish meal, which comes with two pieces of your choice of fried tilapia, whiting, or cod plus their flavorful Cajun fries and two hushpuppies. Shrimp Lips also serves fantastic catfish and - of course - shrimp.

Shrimp Lips is located at 1624 Parsons Ave, Columbus, OH 43207.

Old Bag of Nails

If you want great fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this local chain. Check out their famous fish and chips, which consist of Atlantic cod that's battered by hand, steak fries, coleslaw, and their signature tartar sauce. The fish typically comes fried, but you can also have it blackened or pan seared by request. If you want a bit of heat, ask to have the fish and chips "Eddie style," and they'll add some spice to the batter. And if you like Reuben sandwiches, you might want to check out their Reuben-style fish sandwich.

Old Bag of Nails has several locations in central Ohio: Bexley (18 N Nelson Rd, Columbus, OH 43219), Clintonville (4416 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214), Hilliard ( 4065 Main St, Hilliard, OH 43026), Old Worthington (663 High St, Worthington, OH 43085), Upper Arlington (2102 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington, OH 43221), Westerville (24 North State Street # 26 # 26, Westerville, OH 43081), Pickerington (797 Hill Road North, Pickerington, Ohio 43147), and Whitehall (4661 E Broad St, Whitehall, OH 43213).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Local Eats# Columbus# Ohio# Restaurants

Comments / 2

Published by

I write about local eats in the Cleveland area and my struggles of trying to make it as a full-time writer.

Cleveland, OH
14K followers

More from Isla Chiu

Willowick, OH

Looking for Caribbean Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Willowick, Ohio

The other day, I wanted to see this horror movie, but only one theater in Greater Cleveland was playing it, and that theater was all the way in Willoughby, a full 35-minute drive away from me.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these places (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you want delicious fried chicken, you can't go wrong with Richie's. Their chicken is full of flavor, juicy on the inside, and covered with a perfectly crispy breading. You can't go wrong with the regular fried chicken, but if you want some heat, customers highly recommend the spicy chicken. As for sides, patrons love their greens, cornbread, and potato wedges, which some customers say are just as tasty and flavorful as the chicken. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler.

Read full story
Ohio State

3 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Are you searching for a delicious way to start your morning?. If you're in Ohio, you should visit these great diners, which all offer fantastic breakfasts (this list is not at all comprehensive!).

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

3 Buffets To Check Out in the Columbus Area

If the answer is yes and you're in the Columbus area, you should consider visiting these places, which all offer buffets. If you're a fan of pizza, you might want to check out the lunch buffet at this local chain. Their lunch buffet is offered on Mondays to Fridays from 11 AM to 2 PM. You can fill up with pizzas (you can usually expect to see pepperoni, cheese, sausage, and supreme), the salad bar, pasta with red sauce, and garlic bread. For dessert, they typically offer their cinnamon pizza.

Read full story
3 comments
Ohio State

3 Places To Get Corned Beef in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). This deli in Northeast Ohio is one of the best places to get corned beef in the area. For breakfast, you can't go wrong with their delicious homemade corned beef hash, corned beef omelet with cheese, or breakfast sandwich with an egg and corned beef. For lunch, you should check out their famous corned beef sandwiches, which are piled high with the meat. Their menu also has fantastic Reubens and New Yorkers (corned beef sandwiches with coleslaw).

Read full story
11 comments
Cleveland, OH

5 Places To Get All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area

It's Lenten season, and that means it's fish fry season. If you're in the mood to eat delicious fish fry and to eat a lot of it, you should check out these places, which all offer all-you-can-eat fish fry during Lent.

Read full story
Strongsville, OH

Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, Ohio

The other day, I got lunch with friends instead of by myself. For our meal, we went to the Strongsville location of Corner 11, an Asian fusion restaurant that's known for their poke bowls and ramen.

Read full story
Ohio State

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Since 1942, this place in central Ohio has been serving delicious food. In addition to tasty burgers, this local favorite offers fantastic hot dogs. Check out their original Coney Island, which is a hot dog covered with their homemade Coney sauce (the recipe is a family secret), mustard, and onion. If you're really hungry, you can get the Big Dawg, which is a bigger version of their original Coney Island and comes with a footlong hot dog. For a small upcharge, you can add a whole lot of cheddar cheese to your hot dog.

Read full story
32 comments
Cleveland, OH

3 Places To Get Japanese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this restaurant serves some of the best sushi in the area. The prices are by no means cheap, but as many customers will tell you, you get what you pay for, and what you get is high-quality food. Customers enjoy sushi rolls such as the Eye of the Tiger (which has scallop, shiitake, and burdock root), Ginko (which has tuna, salmon, hamachi, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, romaine lettuce, daikon, and tobiko), and negi toro (fatty tuna and scallion). Other recommendations include the delicious truffle miso soup (which has lobster), unagi and foie gras, and wagyu tataki. If you don't care for sushi, the restaurant also offers shabu shabu (Japanese hotpot) with either certified angus beef or wagyu beef.

Read full story
2 comments
Cleveland, OH

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for great Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these great restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in the eastside suburb of Euclid, this family-owned restaurant has been serving delicious Italian food since 1989. To start, try their pepperoni bread (which is made with homemade dough and served with marinara sauce), bruschetta (which consists of their homemade bread topped with fresh tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, and grated pecorino), and/or arancino (risotto filled with tomato sauce, braised beef, peas, hard-boiled eggs, and fontina cheese). As for entrees, you can't go wrong with one of their pastas covered in their puttanesca sauce (a spicy red sauce made with sautéed garlic and Kalamata olives), pasta con Pepe e’ Cacio (pappardelle that's tossed in olive oil and garlic with pancetta, and that's topped with pecorino romano, black pepper, and truffle oil), and chicken marsala.

Read full story
6 comments
Cleveland, OH

3 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in the westside suburb of Avon, this upscale restaurant serves delicious steaks. Strip uses exclusively USDA prime beef for their steaks, which are aged for a minimum of 3 weeks to ensure fantastic flavor. Customers strongly recommend the Cowboy steak (a big 22-ounce bone-in ribeye), Boilermaker (a 10-ounce center-cut ribeye that's covered with sugar and spice before being cooked in a cast iron skillet with a dash of Irish whiskey), and aptly named Big Daddy, which is a 24-ounce porterhouse steak that's flavored with sea salt, fresh garlic, and lemon. If you want, you can have your steak served with a compound butter or sauce of your choice. You can't go wrong with truffle butter, apple honey bacon butter, horseradish cream, or bernaise.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Columbus Area

Are you looking for a delicious way to start your morning?. If you're in the Columbus area, you should check out these restaurants, which all serve delicious breakfasts (this list is not at all comprehensive!).

Read full story
6 comments
Ohio State

3 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you want a simple burger that's executed to delicious perfection, you should check out this bar in Northeast Ohio. Johnny's "World Famous Burger" has a half-pound patty that's made with fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle, and served with the bar's homemade chips. For a small upcharge, you can add cheese (options include provolone, American, cheddar, bleu, Swiss, and pepper jack), mushrooms, onions, bacon, and/or jalapenos.

Read full story
Akron, OH

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local places in the Akron area (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you want a great example of Barberton fried chicken, you can't go wrong with this place, which has been serving delicious food for decades. A popular option is Whitehouse's classic chicken dinner, which comes with 4 pieces of their famous chicken, their signature "hot sauce" (a spicy tomato-rice mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer flavorful chicken tenders, wings (traditional and boneless), and buckets of chicken.

Read full story
8 comments
Cincinnati, OH

4 Places To Get Wings in the Cincinnati Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints in the Cincinnati area (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself downtown craving wings, you should check out the great wings at this popular sports bar. Patrons love their smoked wings, which you can get plain or tossed in one of their delicious sauces, which are made in-house. Heat levels range from mild to extra hot. They also offer BBQ, honey BBQ, hot BBQ, bourbon pineapple, and spicy garlic ranch sauces. As you wait for your wings, you can munch on the bar's complimentary popcorn.

Read full story
2 comments
Bay Village, OH

Looking for Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Bay Village, Ohio

The other day, I wanted to start my day with a hearty breakfast. To satisfy my craving, I went to Bay Diner, a local restaurant in the westside suburb of Bay Village. Because I'm kind of a caffeine addict, when my server asked if I wanted some coffee, I immediately said, "Yes please." The coffee was decent, hot, and strong.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

3 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you can't go wrong with the delicious barbecue at this place. They cook their meats with a wood-fired smoker, which gives their food plenty of great flavor. Check out their smoked St. Louis ribs, which are served with a sweet and tangy Kansas-City-style BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and fries. They also have fantastic brisket, pulled pork, and chicken. Customers also love getting their Reuben sandwiches with their brisket and their club sandwiches, which come with smoked turkey, bacon, ham, Havarti, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and sub sauce on grilled sourdough bread. If someone in your party is in need of a vegetarian option, Landmark also offers vegan burgers with house-made black bean patties and salads.

Read full story
4 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located on the westside in the suburb of Westlake, this takeout place specializes in great seafood. They have delicious soups including New England clam chowder, lobster bisque, and crawfish corn chowder. Customers also strongly recommend their lobster salad sandwiches, crab cakes, and fried oysters. And if you're in need of a clambake, you can't go wrong with Lobster Bros. The shop's clambakes feature cold water middle neck clams, which come from Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). In addition to great beers that are brewed in house, this place in Northeast Ohio offers some of the best chicken wings in the area. They use chicken that contains zero hormones and zero antibiotics. You can get their wings covered in tasty sauces such as miso-honey with scallions, gochujang garlic with sesame seeds, beer-b-q, buffalo, green house hot (which is made with jalapenos and poblanos), and Nashville (their Nashville sauce packs a ton of heat). They also have great dry rubs including zesty, everything bagel, green chili, spicy Cajun, and lemon pepper. If you have trouble deciding, you can also tell the kitchen to surprise you.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy