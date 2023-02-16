4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

Photo by Lucas Andrade on Unsplash

Are you craving some delicious fried chicken?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local places in the Akron area (this list is not at all comprehensive!).

Whitehouse Chicken

If you want a great example of Barberton fried chicken, you can't go wrong with this place, which has been serving delicious food for decades. A popular option is Whitehouse's classic chicken dinner, which comes with 4 pieces of their famous chicken, their signature "hot sauce" (a spicy tomato-rice mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer flavorful chicken tenders, wings (traditional and boneless), and buckets of chicken.

Whitehouse Chicken has 3 locations: Barberton (180 Wooster Road North, Barberton, OH 44203), Wadsworth (199 Great Oaks Trail, Wadsworth, OH 44281), and Green (4195 Massillon Rd, Uniontown, OH 44685).

Leonardo's

In addition to great pizza, this joint offers tasty fried chicken. You can't go wrong with their wings (which you can get with hot sauce, BBQ sauce, honey mustard, or ranch) or one of their chicken dinners. If you get one of their deluxe dinners, in addition to tasty fried chicken, you'll get hot rice, coleslaw, JoJo potatoes, and a homemade roll. If you're looking to feed a bunch of people, they offer deluxe dinners with as much as 21 pieces of juicy, crispy fried chicken.

Leonardo's is located at 103 Ghent Rd, Fairlawn, OH 44333.

Russo's

If you don't mind a more upscale option for fried chicken, people have raved about the New-Orleans-style fried chicken at this restaurant in Peninsula. Their fried chicken dinner comes with 4 pieces of delicious Southern-style chicken, beans and rice, coleslaw, and red and green relishes. If you have room for dessert, check out the peanut butter cream pie or white chocolate raspberry cheesecake.

Russo's is located at 4895 State Rd, Peninsula, OH 44264.

Big Eu'es BBQ

In addition to fantastic barbecue, this restaurant in Cuyahoga Falls offers delicious fried chicken. You can get their fried chicken with one of these flavorful rubs: Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic pepper, jerk, or ranch. You can also get your chicken covered in one of their sauces: Asian BBQ, ranch, house BBQ, extra hot, spicy ranch, and more. If you have room for dessert, customers recommend trying the Kool-Aid pie.

Big Eu'es BBQ is located at 1730 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223.