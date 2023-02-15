4 Places To Get Wings in the Cincinnati Area

Photo by mphillips007/Getty Images Signature

Are you looking for delicious chicken wings?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints in the Cincinnati area (this list is not at all exhaustive!).

Knockback Nats

If you find yourself downtown craving wings, you should check out the great wings at this popular sports bar. Patrons love their smoked wings, which you can get plain or tossed in one of their delicious sauces, which are made in-house. Heat levels range from mild to extra hot. They also offer BBQ, honey BBQ, hot BBQ, bourbon pineapple, and spicy garlic ranch sauces. As you wait for your wings, you can munch on the bar's complimentary popcorn.

Knockback Nats is located at 10 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202.

Wild Mike's

You can't go wrong with the tasty wings at this laidback joint on the west side of town. They offer both boneless and traditional wings that are perfectly crispy and that come with Mike's homemade bleu cheese and celery. Sauce options include original buffalo, ginger teriyaki, garlic (which is added to the original buffalo sauce), parmesan garlic, Kansas City BBQ, Carolina gold (a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce with a bit of mustard), and Mike's mix, which is a special blend of their sauces. Heat levels go from mild and medium to hot, extra hot, and stupid hot (exercise caution with this level!).

Wild Mike's is located at 4498 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211.

The Oak Tavern

This local favorite in Oakley offers fantastic smoked wings. Their wings are great on their own, but the Oak Tavern also offers a selection of great sauces on the side: teriyaki garlic, Memphis sweet BBQ, Carolina gold BBQ, spicy BBQ, spicy garlic, Buffaloak (the tavern's own spin on buffalo sauce), spicy berry, and Jamaican me crazy.

The Oak Tavern is located at 3089 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209.

Quan Hapa

Located in the city's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, this Asian fusion restaurant has surprisingly delicious wings. Their Korean fried chicken wings are twice-cooked, covered in a crispy batter, and tossed in the restaurant's house-made gochujang sauce (which is a tasty mix of sweet, tangy, and spicy). The wings also come with a side of sesame coleslaw.

Quan Hapa is located at 1331 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202.