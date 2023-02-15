Looking for Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Bay Village, Ohio

Photo by the author

The other day, I wanted to start my day with a hearty breakfast.

To satisfy my craving, I went to Bay Diner, a local restaurant in the westside suburb of Bay Village.

Because I'm kind of a caffeine addict, when my server asked if I wanted some coffee, I immediately said, "Yes please." The coffee was decent, hot, and strong.

I wanted a lot of food, so I ordered the country fried steak platter. In addition to a country fried steak covered with sausage gravy, the platter came with two eggs, hash browns, and toast. Since Bay Diner also offers tater tots for breakfast, I asked my server if I could substitute the hash browns for tater tots, and she was kind enough to accommodate me.

The platter came with so much food that my breakfast came out on two plates. One plate had the eggs, tater tots, and buttered white toast. The other had the country fried steak topped with sausage gravy.

My scrambled eggs were perfectly cooked and not at all rubbery, and the tater tots were crispy on the outside while being delightfully fluffy on the inside.

But best of all was the country fried steak, which had a crispy breading and a juicy, tender interior. The sausage gravy was thick, creamy, flavorful, and delicious.

After finishing my breakfast, I was stuffed, full of carbs and protein.

In addition to tasty food, I received good service. Though the diner was pretty packed, I still received attentive service, and the coffee refills kept on coming.

My breakfast was also relatively inexpensive. Before tax and tip, the country fried steak platter was $9.99, and my coffee was $2.10 with free refills, both of which are not at all bad prices, especially during these times of crazy inflation. Compare that to the prices at nearby chain restaurants. At Bob Evans, the country fried steak meal is $12.09, and the coffee is $3.19. At Denny's, the country fried steak meal is even more expensive at $13.29, and a cup of coffee is $2.69.

So if you're going to get breakfast at a restaurant, why not skip the big chains and get your breakfast at the locally-owned Bay Diner, where the food is actually a bit cheaper and way more than a bit better?

Bay Diner is located at 660 Dover Center Rd, Bay Village, OH 44140.