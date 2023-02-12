3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

Photo by KoriKobayashi/Getty Images Pro

Are you in the mood for some delicious wings?

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!).

Noble Beast Brewing Co.

In addition to great beers that are brewed in house, this place in Northeast Ohio offers some of the best chicken wings in the area. They use chicken that contains zero hormones and zero antibiotics. You can get their wings covered in tasty sauces such as miso-honey with scallions, gochujang garlic with sesame seeds, beer-b-q, buffalo, green house hot (which is made with jalapenos and poblanos), and Nashville (their Nashville sauce packs a ton of heat). They also have great dry rubs including zesty, everything bagel, green chili, spicy Cajun, and lemon pepper. If you have trouble deciding, you can also tell the kitchen to surprise you.

Noble Beast Brewing Co. is located at 1470 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114.

Barley's Brewing Company

If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the delicious grilled wings at this brewery. You can get their wings covered in your choice of dry rub or sauce. Their tasty dry rubs include salt and vinegar, Piri Piri, and Cajun. Sauce options include BBQ, sweet chili, buffalo, chipotle, Gates of Hell (this tasty sauce comes with plenty of nice heat), and dragon's breath. If you have room for dessert, check out the stout brownie sundae or lemon berry cake (a berry mascarpone cake with strawberry lime coulis).

Barley's Brewing Company is located at 467 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215.

Mr. Lee's Bar and Grill

Patrons love the wings at this joint. Mr. Lee offers both traditional and boneless wings with a wide variety of flavors. If you don't want any spice, you can't go wrong with sauces like smokey bacon ranch, salt and vinegar, honey mustard, teriyaki, garlic, bourbon bacon BBQ, and more. If you want just a bit of a kick, check out mild options such as General Tso, cinnamon chipotle, spicy ranch, garlic pepper, and more. Medium-heat options include jalapeno ranch, honey BBQ Cajun, sriracha ranch, and more. And if you like your wings very spicy, check out sauces like their house hot, mango habanero, hot garlic, honey BBQ hot, sweet hot mustard, and - the spiciest sauce of them all - blazing hot XXX. You also can't go wrong with one of their dry rubs.

Mr. Lee's Bar and Grill is located at 3564 S Ridge Rd, Perry, OH 44081.

