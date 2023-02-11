3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area

Photo by Caleb Oquendo/Pexels

Are you in the mood for a delicious hot dog?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!).

Banter

If you find yourself on the eastside, you can't go wrong with this place in Shaker Heights. Banter offers great food, including tasty hot dogs. They have great chili cheese hot dogs, which come with all-beef hot dogs topped with cheddar, onion, spicy chili, and yellow mustard. The restaurant also serves delectable corn dogs that are fried in a cornmeal batter and come with yellow mustard and ketchup. If you want something with more of a kick, check out their Mexican street corn dog, which comes with aioli, queso blanco, Tajin (chili lime seasoning), and cilantro. If you just want a basic hot dog, get the kid's hot dog, which just comes with the all-beef hot dog and bun plus ketchup on the side. And if you're in need of a vegetarian option, Banter's menu has a veggie sausage sandwich and veggie corn dog.

Banter is located at 3441 Tuttle Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44122.

Mason's Creamery

In addition to fantastic ice cream, this place in Cleveland's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood offers scrumptious Korean corn dogs. Their corn dogs come with an all-beef hot dog (you can also get a half and half corn dog, which is filled with meat and cheese). After the corn dogs are fried, the batter is covered with your choice of panko crumbs or hot Cheetos before being topped with sugar. If you want some heat, customers recommend getting the corn dogs with gochujang marinara on the side. And if you don't eat meat, Mason's also offers a vegan corn dog option.

Mason's Creamery is located at 4401 Bridge Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Skyline Chili

The only current outpost in Greater Cleveland of this Cincinnati-based chain is located in the eastside suburb of Lyndhurst. In addition to their Cincinnati-style chili, Skyline is known for their Coney hot dogs. Their cheese Coney contains a hot dog inside a steamed bun and is topped with mustard, Skyline's delicious chili, diced onions, and plenty of shredded cheddar cheese. Their menu also has Coney bowls, which are bowls filled with their signature chili plus three hot dogs and shredded cheddar cheese.

Skyline Chili is located at 5706 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst, OH 44124.